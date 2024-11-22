Watch the streets of Tokyo from Benjamin Fulwood’s languid new album

We’ve been quite taken by the languid haunting sounds of Benjamin Fulwood’s forthcoming album The Stars Are Very Far Away From All Of This. Produced in Tokyo between 2022 and 2023, and featuring Fulwood on tenor sax, clarinet and electronics, it’s a work that provides plenty of space for gentle reverberations. Not without its moments of intensity, its clear that Fulwood delights in the attack and decay, in lulling you into a semi feverish state. Whilst we love this clip, many of the pieces on his album tail off over minutes, like fragments of sound glimpsed from a couple of rooms over – and somehow this feels extremely comforting.

This is what Fulwood has to say about it:

“Amid late nights in Tokyo, long hours at the office that ended with impromptu after-hours sessions, this record took shape. The music emerged from a blend of structured melodies and raw, minimal experiments—sometimes simply pressing into the breaking point between two notes for hours on end, capturing, and trying to understand, moments that hovered on the edge.Each session was recorded, a simple room mic picking up the ambient quiet and the unguarded release of breath—a particularly personal act in a post-pandemic world where breath itself had felt restricted.When a sudden bicycle accident suddenly halted my ability to play, I returned to these recordings with a new perspective, weaving in electronics to shape the music you hear now. These tracks carry the imprint of those exploratory nights, transformed into something layered and reflective.”

The Stars Are Very Far Away From All Of This will be released on a Guide to Saints on the 21st of February 2025. You can find it here.