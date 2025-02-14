Kevin Richard Martin (The Bug) & Dis Fig drop a standalone track today on Bandcamp

Sometime you check your inbox and out of the blue there is a new immaculate collaboration between Kevin Martin (The Bug) and Dis Fig (Felicia Chen) sitting there. A reworked tune from KRM’s Amy Winehouse alternate universe reimagined sonic blur with new vocals from Dis Fig? Hell yes. Their collaboration In Blue was great, you really should get it/check it out.

‘Silent’ is the track attached to the email. It’s an eleven minute slice of slow motion ambient disintegration put through the Bug’s constant filter of the dirtiest of bass music, combined with the understated power of Dis Fig’s lyrical and vocal explorations. Man, this tune is heavy.

Kevin, slip this on. 12″ with a Bug remix on the other side!

Check it out, sling them some cash if you can, and revel in the luxury of knowledge that incredibly evocative music is being released under your nose, its amazing and it’s cheap, and its proof that beauty still exists.