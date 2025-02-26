GAS – Human Club (BCN) 1st of February 2025

Earlier this month we treated ourselves to a well-crafted celebration in Barcelona with no other than GAS.

Wolfgang Voigt needs no introduction here at Cyclic Defrost, he’s known for his artistic output and beyond, and for his metaphorical forest incursions. In past years he’s been crafting new material as GAS, with a single in 2020 and ‘Der Lange Marsch’, a grandiose album that revisits different stages of his oeuvre through a renovated lens in 2021 – which is also the year he presented a retrospective exhibition, ‘Werkschau’ in Cologne, and returned to his alias Rückverzauberung (which translates to reverse enchantment), an ominous glade in the woods of our favourite project by him.

During the set we submerged in a blend of his many distinctive phases of sonic trademarks: washed out drones, sustained and processed strings, a pace marked by elements oscillating from industrial to organic, heartbeat-like samples sped up and down, and our preferred heightened listening detail: slightly loose and quiet hi-hats, like sparse water drops on the distance. There were parts that reminded us of ‘Narkopop’ and ‘Zeit’. Time seems to run differently during a GAS show, there’s so much more condensed in that hour, and the direction that he takes can either be in repeated circles and cycles, or departing from obsessively quantised beats to ethereal pads of detailed ambiance. These sounds convey a liminal place, hence the tension in perpetuity.

Embracing the musical idea of no beginning and no end doesn’t mean there’s no narrative. Loops in audio and video are constantly moving forward, backwards, and even inwards, zooming into its details and complexities. Towards the end we felt an audio catharsis accompanied by his enchanted scenery on the screen, overlapped with typographies turning from numbers to letters, adding a level of symbology and perhaps showing our interpretations on ancestral knowledge associated with nature.

What you see could be a key element in Voigt’s performance. As compared to our encounter a decade ago, the projections were more varied, and the main focus of the stage. There were hints of his iconic album covers like ‘Pop’, ‘Koningsforst’ or ‘Zauerberg’, his landscapes in different colours, with growing intensity when the tones switched to vivid shades of red, portraying the same boscage that we’ve been lost at for years, seemingly getting on fire. We saw trees slowly turning into abstract figures, ending in morphing lines that would keep transforming. We got embellished by the baroque effect of dividing and multiplying the screen, the forest in motion repeated ad aeternum together and when mixed with other visuals offers a pearly and underwater feeling at the show’s closing.

GAS live is an immersive experience, and we got to witness it on the floor and very close, adding a layer of meaning as compared to a theatre sitting-arrangement. Once it starts, you’re in for the ride, like a sudden bath of sound textures, a voyage that’s very present yet diffuse and sometimes elusive like a dream.

Human Club maintains consistency, good taste and a focus in developing the scene, hosting debates and talks around today’s world of clubbing. For their third anniversary they went full-on with a conceptual dub techno line-up with a bill that included Deepchord and Moritz Von Oswald, together with a rising local crew of whom we highlight Absis’ ethereal ambient right before our main event, and recommend his releases on the labels Affin and Hivern Discs.