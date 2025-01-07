Free Dan Snaith (Caribou/Daphni) DJ sets in Australia over the next few days

Having just completed a run of shows around Australia in support of his latest album Honey with the Caribou live band, Caribou’s Dan Snaith has decided to stick around, announcing a run of pop-up DJ sets, with free four-hour shows in Melbourne, Torquay, Sydney and Bryon Bay this weekend.

You can check out our review of 2007’s Andorra here. And his live show from 2008 here.

This is what he has to say about his forthcoming sets:

“You don’t need to sign up. Just show up. I’m playing long sets because I’ve got so much music I want to play for you.”

CARIBOU (DJ) AUSTRALIAN FREE POP-UPS

Thursday 9 Jan – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC w Eddie Example (8 pm – 1 am)

Friday 10 Jan – Fed Square, Melbourne, VIC (7 pm – 11 pm)

Saturday 11 Jan – Manning Open-Air, Sydney Uni, NSW w Harry Hayes (6 pm – midnight)

Sunday 12 Jan – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW w Bradley Zero, DJ Moxies & Jono Ma (5 pm – midnight)