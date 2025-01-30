Listen to the new work by two of Australia’s best experimental improvisers

Two incredible Australian experimental improvisational musicians (yep though they were born elsewhere we’re claiming them) Erik Griswold and Jon Rose have teamed up for the first time for Unnamed Road. Recorded in Brisbane and Alice Springs, with additional development at the Piano Mill in regional New South Wales, the duo recorded eight improvisations for this release. If you don’t know Jon Rose, he’s one of Australia’s most forward thinking violinist and composers. You can check out our Cyclic Selects with him here, and our 2018 interview with him here. Meanwhile you can check out inventive pianist Erik Griswold’s (Clocked Out) Cyclic Selects here. It’s a very special meeting.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The music swings from high energy rhythmic exchanges to dark lyricism; from dense pointillism to moody expressionism, raw percussive, sonic, and textural exploration. Jon and Erik bring out the best in each other; challenging one another to find an extra gear or to follow the unexpected path.”

Unnamed Road will be released tomorrow, January 31, 2025 on limited edition CD (100 copies) and digital via Harrigans Lane Collective. You can find it here.