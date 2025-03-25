Rafael Anton Irisarri: “Everything has been so mixed together that it’s become almost unsustainable”

Last time we checked up on Rafael Anton Irisarri was a year ago, with his first release on Black Knoll Editions – and he’s been active as usual since then. This includes touring solo and with Abul Mogard, with highlights like Le Guess Who, Mutek MX or the Festiwal Ambientalny, and more recently a series of sold-out workshops and concerts in Berlin and Prague.

Also prolific in the studio, in the past year he returned to his project with Benoit Pioulard, with ‘How To Color A Thousand Mistakes’, the first album from Orcas in a decade. And released FAÇADISMS in November, a long-awaited work that is a cathartic ode to our fragile post modern times. Deep, reflective, and sharp, born conceptually in the middle of much political turmoil and composed during the pandemic, it features renowned guests such as KMRU, Julia Kent, Hannah Elizabeth Cox, T.R. Jordan and Yamila.

We had a relaxed conversation before his last concert in Barcelona a couple months ago, and talked about some aspects of his recent studio techniques, the lack of subcultures nowadays’, and we entered some unusual territories where he shed a light on the darkness behind algorithmic playlists, the repetitiveness of recent musical trends, and even Kraftwerk!

Cyclic Defrost: The idea for FAÇADISMS came to mind during a tour in 2016, a time that was shaped by Trump winning the US elections, and here we are, 8 years later.

Rafael Anton Irisarri: This is what made me realise that time is not linear. It’s cyclical, like loops, all intertwined.

Cyclic Defrost: But artistically you’re at a different moment than 8 years ago.

Rafael Anton Irisarri: I am, without a doubt, but there are recurring themes that stand out. If you analyze my approach to working with loops, it reflects a particular perception of time—not as a linear progression from beginning to end, but rather as something cyclical. Everything happening today has happened before and will inevitably happen again. The current decline of democracies in many countries mirrors the post-World War periods, especially with the rise of certain parties in Germany. These days, it’s hard to avoid a pessimistic outlook. At the same time, it seems Americans are unable to learn from the past. It’s astonishing—history keeps repeating itself: the same anti-migrant rhetoric, the same divisive attitudes. While it may be presented in a more nuanced form, it’s still rooted in the same ideologies of the past.

Cyclic Defrost: On the album you seem to mirror themes of an identity crisis fuelled by social media, and there’s a duality there.

Rafael Anton Irisarri: Exactly. There is a duality at play. What unfolds in the political landscape is mirrored on a social level. For instance, we have governments promoting ideas of liberty that are ultimately unfulfilling, while on an individual level, we are doing the same thing to ourselves—presenting a false image of who we are on social media. My concern isn’t just about what’s happening today, but what will happen in 10 years, when the generations who’ve grown up with constant internet access and full immersion in social media are in positions of power. Some of them will be the ones in control of the world

Cyclic Defrost: During production you marked the rhythm manually, did you spend triple the amount of time?

Rafael Anton Irisarri: Yes! It was incredibly tedious. To get the machines, which are flawless, to pair with something imperfect requires a lot more effort. Take what we hear now, for example (Aerosmith’s “Dream On” playing in the background). Nothing from that era was quantized, and its imperfections are what make it so captivating. The voice you’re hearing is from a single take—there weren’t hundreds of edits to choose from. Today, with so many takes and versions to work with in the studio, it can create a sense of laziness and foster bad habits. These factors have contributed to modern music lacking that special, transcendent quality—the spark that made music from previous decades so remarkable.

Cyclic Defrost: Well then, and Kraftwerk?

Rafael Anton Irisarri: Hey, watch it! Nothing is perfect. I’m a huge fan of Kraftwerk and have studied their work extensively. Their records are filled with imperfections. Take Die Mensch-Maschine, for example—it’s not quantized, and everything was played by hand, with plenty of mistakes throughout the mixing process. In Spacelab, there’s a moment where they accidentally left one of the channels unmuted, so you hear an unintended hiss until they close it. It’s a happy accident, and there are many moments like this across the album. These imperfections are what give it that magical touch.

Cyclic Defrost: I thought that they slowed down due to their obsession with perfectionism.

Rafael Anton Irisarri: Well, there’s that too—it’s perfection, but of a different kind. Everything was analogue back then. It’s true that as you get older, you become a bit confused; that’s one way to explain it. And then, you have to rediscover yourself. Many artists don’t make it to that point, but some do. Take an artist like Bowie, for example—he made one of his best albums towards the end of his career and life.

The other day, I wanted to listen to the new album by The Cure. It’s fantastic—I love it. But as I was sharing the two singles with a friend, they reminded me a bit of Bloodflowers (circa 2000). I went back and listened to Bloodflowers and realized that its sound is very much a product of the technology of that time, the early 2000s. You can hear loops that were characteristic of that era. If you listen to Bowie’s Hours from the same period, you hear similar sounds in terms of production. The key takeaway is that there’s been a radical shift, especially with the turn of the 21st century, in both technology and what you can do with it.

Cyclic Defrost: Can you think of changes relevant to production in the last few years?

Rafael Anton Irisarri: The concept of creating art that could be a universally shared experience is fascinating. There have been changes, but the problem lies in how we implement these changes in technology, and the current approach has been quite lazy. It often serves to gloss over the deficiencies in the music or the artist themselves.

In today’s era, you have 15 people writing one track, and frankly, it all sounds terrible. Everyone is writing under the pressure of what they’re getting paid. You have to sell your idea, and by the way, securing financial interest depends solely on whether you accept the job as-is—there’s no room for experimentation. You can hear this reflected in the music for sure.

As a result, you end up with songs that all sound the same. They rely on the exact same “tricks” to ensure a hit. You get paid, and that’s the end of it. This has created a significant problem, as the music industry, at some point, decided it was easier to manage solo artists with all the branding attached, rather than supporting music groups. The bands we saw in earlier eras are no longer emerging. There’s no incentive to create that kind of music anymore, especially since music hardly pays anything at all—there’s no financial motivation to make it.

Cyclic Defrost: Do you feel that we are much more asleep now, artistically?

Rafael Anton Irisarri: We are much more asleep now. I think I mentioned this at MUTEK.MX in Mexico, especially regarding Gen Z, who has access to everything we know exists online. But the issue is that no one seems interested in learning something new, nor do they have a cultural context to place themselves in. I believe subcultures are essentially dead. In our generation, you were punk, goth, or whatever you identified with—there was an established scene, and this was incredibly important for youth. For example, in Spain during the ’80s, you had the movement of la movida madrileña, which was very strong, and later in the ’90s, you had the Ruta del Bakalao, which was extremely influential. In the Basque Country, you had movements like Rock Radical Vasco throughout the ’90s. These cultural contexts simply don’t exist today. People under 30 don’t have that—they’ve grown up with a smartphone, and if you look at what’s happening now on social media, you can see a complete loss of subcultures.

Cyclic Defrost: Are we holding onto the last bits of what we have?

Rafael Anton Irisarri: Yes, and what I see is more and more escapism. Last night, for example, we were with Daniel Castrejón at a bar where every genre of music was playing. We got completely lost in the algorithm of YouTube, bouncing from Rasputin by Boney M, a classic disco hit, to reggaeton, then to cumbia…

The connection identified by the algorithm as “danceable music.” That’s how it works, and it leads to these random jumps in an [algorithm-curated] playlist. Then, after 5 or 10 tracks, you start to notice that all the songs on the playlist you’ve been listening to have pretty much the same sounds and production. You begin to realize that everything starts to sound similar. On a technical level, the music has the same sonic palette; they’re using the same programs, sample packs, and production techniques. Now, if you think about how we grew up in the ’90s, there was much more diversity in the sound. You could have tracks from bands like Soda Stereo or Café Tacuba, and the spectrum was far broader back then. Think of the difference sonically between Dynamo by Soda Stereo and Re by Café Tacuba—how diverse!

If you think about how Night At The Opera by Queen (1975) sounded in its moment, and then compare it to how other songs sounded 5 years later, it feels completely different. If you go another 10 years forward and compare it to something from Tears For Fears’ Songs from the Big Chair (1985), it’s radically altered. There was a time when we experienced so much innovation, with sound changing dramatically every 5 years. By the time we hit the 2000s, everything started sounding the same.

Cyclic Defrost: If you were starting your career over in this era, do you think you could do it all again?

Rafael Anton Irisarri: Nowadays? It’s nearly impossible. The other day, I was talking to a friend about Explosions in the Sky, the iconic post-rock band. For example, their work in New York now has to compete with Taylor Swift. Since Gen Z lacks a solid concept of culture, they’re all competing for the same audience and attention. In the past, things were more segmented, so you wouldn’t have to compete for the same crowd. If you were into grunge in the ’90s, you wouldn’t be caught dead at a Spice Girls concert, but today, those boundaries are blurred. You’ll see people jumping from Nirvana to Oasis, then to pop music, with no real cultural context.

This kind of connection and context was essential, and it’s been completely lost. Everything has been so mixed together that it’s become almost unsustainable. If you look at legendary music groups from the past, they could never exist in today’s landscape. Imagine if someone tried to do something as radical as what they did back then—how would it even be covered by the media? It wouldn’t be, certainly not in the mainstream.

FAÇADISMS is out now via Black Knoll Editions. You can find it here.

Article by A. Sixta & Paranoid

Photo by Iulia Alexandra Magheru (Instagram handle @pervitine)