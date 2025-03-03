Élément Kuuda – Harbour of the North Wind (Hotham Sound)

Harbour of the North Wind’ is Christian Richer’s new album under the alias Élément Kuuda, a new offering from Hotham Sound that we’ll dissect in a lo-fi Sunday, track by track.

It begins with ’Reef Analysis’, a blend of textures, bleeps, ambiance, wind-like sounds and rising synths; events and sequences emerge here only to present themselves briefly, until the sustained bass line of ’Great Melt’ unfolds hints of percussion with an echo, forming an ethereal dub voyage with trippy and paned rhythmics, working into the subconscious thanks to its melodic turns.

‘Myst Fortahn Probes’ feels like an oneiric interlude with whimsical tones that slowly breathe in and out, expanding in a kosmische way only achievable through the shades of synth. There’s more anticipation in the atmospheric ’Falcon Maze’, netted with a minimalistic motif to contain a groovy beat that grows together with melodic retro-spirited incursions; This one’s a school break in the mind right before ‘Myst Fortahn Sky’ rises, evocative and wistful, with hazy tones and analog blends.

In ‘July Morning’ we get loops floating over chirping birds, like radio signals received through a haunted prism, perhaps the same lens in which ‘Farewell Sea Friend’ descends even further into the depths, and moves forward in rhythm, featuring Frédérique Duval they turn the music into a dialogue that reminded us of some of the best of the ‘90s chill-out deep forays.

With expanding reverbs, ’Firefly Crest’ channels frequencies that are way out there in the synthesiser cosmos to bring back ‘Charismatic Catastrophe’, a gem to be loved from the beginning with its eastern electronics waltz vibe and a harmonious construction towards a dream-pop sequence with a vintage aura. A cinematographic touch before ‘Tidal Denouement’ closes the album with hi hat breaks and looped repetitive figures intertwined in a bleep-shaped structure for a harmonious farewell with hints of nostalgia.

For those who feel a relentless attraction towards the romanticism behind old synths, experimental electronics and cassette tapes, Vancouver-based Hotham Sound has your number. But the boiling scene in that side of the ocean has a lot to offer in the expanding tape multiverse, and Christian Riche attempted at capturing such beauty with ISOHYET, a new cassette label featuring electronic music from Montreal and beyond, started together with his partner Fumerolles.