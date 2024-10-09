Ollie Olsen inducted into Music Victoria’s Hall of Fame

At Cyclic we’re huge fans of the oeuvre of legendary Australian electronic artist Ollie Olsen. Co-founder of one of our favourite labels Psy-Harmonics and responsible (at least in part) for everything from Whirlywirld, The Beast Apparel / Hugo Klang, Lion Feed, Orchestra of Skin and Bone, NO, Max Q, Third Eye, The Visitors, Shaolin Wooden Men, Psyko Disko, Antediluvian Rocking Horse, I Am The Server, Primitive Ghost, Taipan Tiger Girls, and a zillion others we’ve no doubt forgotten, he is a one man musical scene. His impact on Australian electronic music is unparalleled.

Which is probably why he’s just been inducted into Music Victoria’s Hall of Fame.

“Ollie Olsen is easily the people’s choice for a Hall of Fame induction” says Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel , “Music Victoria has been overwhelmed with calls for his induction dating back many years. He is a true artist and visionary in every sense of the word, consistently forging his own path, delivering groundbreaking sounds with each new decade, influencing generations of musicians, and we’re proud to celebrate his enduring legacy.”

We spoke to him in 2020 about Whirlywirld which you can read here. And he even did a Cyclic Selects for us which you can see here.

In recent years, Ollie’s health has significantly declined. He was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy in 2022, a terminal neurodegenerative disease that has led to him requiring full-time care. Additionally, Ollie now suffers from Dysphagia, a condition that makes swallowing difficult. As a result, a complex modified diet and supplement drinks are required to maintain a healthy weight.Its been tough going but he continues to work on new projects.

You can support Ollie by buying his music from Psy-Harmonics or It Records.