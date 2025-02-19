“(Cathartic) Singers”: CTM Festival, Berlin, 24 January – 2 February 2025

For its 26th edition CTM Festival did not have a unifying theme, although it did unveil a new multi-year thematic thread “Resynthesizing the Traditional”. This concerns how artists are approaching and remaking “traditional” practices—songs, instruments, tuning systems—with contemporary tools, production techniques and to address current issues. This was evident in several performances during the festival, alongside a week-long lab that featured several notable artists such as bela and Nakul Krishnamurthy, which was showcased on the festival’s final day.

On the opening night Tarta Relena set an example for this theme and very early on in the program I found myself moved by singers. While I stood at the back of Kunstquartier Silent Green’s subterranean Betonhalle on a platform reserved for media and guests, and with my view obscured by a structural column, I could nevertheless feel the power of Helana Ros and Mata Torrella’s voices as my organs vibrated sympathetically. The duo from Barcelona met in school and sang in a choir together before taking different paths for their formal music training. This enabled them to pool their knowledge, and indeed, their intertwining voices are remarkable. Forming Tarta Relana in 2016 they earned a reputation for their performances of (obscure) early music from the mediterranean region, singing in Spanish, Catalan, Greek and Ladino, a Judeo-Spanish tongue.

Draped in red and blue robes, and standing behind a selection of electronic instruments their performance was tight; partly choreographed and perfectly executed, it never felt like they were going through the motions. One song they explained was a palindrome, which they demonstrated by singing its words reversed. This is likely the one they dedicated to the recently deceased film director David Lynch (1946–2025). For another song they let a recording take over vocal duties while they focused on playing their instruments with syncopated gestures. They were charming and seemed to be genuinely enjoying themselves; indeed at times it seemed like they couldn’t believe their luck. They disclosed that their recent album És pregunta (2024) was made during times of instability and anxiety. “Destiny is out there waiting to be discovered” says the one in the red, before offering a toast: “Cheers to uncertainty!”

Performing on the following night, Saturday, 24 January, Saadet Türköz and Eldar Tagi were another duo who could be said to be ““resynthesizing the traditional.” Türköz, a Zurich-based improvisational singer, draws on her family’s migratory history. After her parents fled Kazakhstan, Saadet was born in Istanbul, 1961, and moved to Switzerland in the late 1980s. Dressed in black and perched on a stool in the centre of Silent Green’s dome-roofed Kuppelhalle, she was accompanied by Tagi, a multi-instrumentalist whose routes passed through Kazakhstan and Los Angeles before settling in Berlin.

Sitting on a mat on the floor beside her, Eldar’s array of instruments included a Shtar, a four-stringed microtonal instrument/software interface built by artist and self-described “synthesynthesist”, Peter Blasser. Having recently relocated to Berlin from Portland, Blasser’s crafted analogue electronic and salvaged wood instruments are a world onto themselves. If you’re interested in such things read this interview with Blasser by Tagi in which they discuss the Shtar among other curious instruments. Eldar also played something which looked to me like a breadboard with a pick-up, which I later learned is a Daxaphone, invented by the late guitarist Hans Reichel (1949–2011). Both instruments plugged into a small interface, that connected to a laptop perched on small table off to the side.

I knew nothing of either of them before. While Türköz is a veteran artist with an impressive back catalogue and was awarded a Swiss Music Award, 2023, for her contribution to experimental music, she is not often in Berlin. I was advised that this was the first time they were performing together and the venue was full, the audience pressed together and encroaching on the small performance space under a spotlight.

Türköz gave some introductory words in Kazakh and German, and I was told that she quoted a poem about not knowing what will follow, emphasising the improvisational premise of the performance to come. She sang confidently across a range of styles, employing numerous techniques: bellowing operatics, guttural groans, hums, howls, throat singing and glossolalia. At one point she pulled away from the microphone and swiveled a full rotation on her stool, throwing her powerful voice against the walls, cutting though the penumbra like a siren or searchlight, as Eldar focused on bowing the Shtar, anchored to the floor. I learned afterwards that their music was based on lullabies. Ironically, they did not send the audience to sleep, rather we all sat riveted. One doesn’t need to understand the words to appreciate the emotional force and inventiveness of their music and notablly Saadet’s jaw-dropping performance left many of us speechless.

In the very same spot the following evening we were treated to a performance by Ukrainian artists Heinali and Andriana-Yaroslava Saienko, presenting the German premier of a new piece Гільдеґарда, translated as “Hildegarde”. It refers to Hildegard von Bingen, a 12th Century Benedictine Christian visionary and polymath from West Franconia (modern Germany) who was canonized in 2012. Heinali AKA Oleh Shpudeiko, from Kyiv is known to CTM’s community, having presented his special interest in generative synthesis and medieval music at previous festivals. Arguably, Saienko is keeping alive Ukrainian vocal traditions, especially poignant in this period of trauma and destruction by Russian forces. From their press release I read that Гільдеґарда: “serves as a mirror, reflecting, processing and transcending the wartime experience and exploring the raw spirituality emerging from it.”

They stood facing each other, forming an enclosed space; Heinali with his modular set-up on a table and Saienko in front of a mic stand. Saienko’s voice and the voice of Heinali’s synth are perfectly in tune and the juxtaposition of timbres and textures is striking. I scrawl in my notebook: “bagpipe synth sounds expand their bandwidth. Drone thickens, adds modulation” and I note how Saienko gestures with her arms and hands as she sings. For the second piece Heinali’s synth seems to follow Saienko’s voice. When she is done, she pivots the microphone down, and Heinali picks up on her last phrase and arpeggiates the notes into higher registers, beyond the range of a human voice and into silence. With many moved to tears, the audience honours the duo with a standing ovation.

On Monday, Argentinian composer Agustín Genoud debuts Liederbuch der Apokalypsen (Songbook of the Apocalypse), developed over a year long DAAD residency in 2024. At the performance space Radialsystem, it featured an ensemble of highly skilled singers based in Berlin: Audrey Chen, Anna Clementi, Alessandra Eramo, Nina Guo, Christian Kesten, Elisabetta Lanfredini, Ligia Liberatori, and Ute Wassermann. It took place on a specially designed set designed by Dafne Narvaez Berlfein. Each black-clad singer was positioned in a row on individual platforms with a vertical screen behind them onto which was projected an abstract film. It brought to mind a close-up of a waveform, like an oscilloscope that responded to the sound—or perhaps that was my imagination. Augustín was off to stage right, manipulating a kit of electronics while also contributing his voice.

A reappraisal of a choral orchestra, combining human and synthetic voices, the piece began with sounds of lightning and thunder, echoing the weather outside, and the singers’ deep throated rasping and growls. While they did not sing in any discernible language, in the dark I made note of sounds that caught my attention: “raspberry” beat boxing and a section of “au’s” after the storm; lollipop whistle-like voices sliding up and down as a high soprano cut across the top; and a “power cut” finale as the sound fizzled out. It was impressively staged and confidently performed, but for me it did not transcend the sum of its parts. Perhaps it lacked intimacy and thus the affective appeal of the aforementioned works? Which makes me wonder if the confidence gained in performing that comes with training and “professionalisation” compromises a singer’s vulnerability and thus the so called “authenticity” of experience that is the basis of the much admired “emotional” quality of the human voice.

Based on their their recent individual releases on Yes No Wave Music, I’d been curious about the collaboration between rEmPiT g0dDe$$ AKA Victoria Yam from Malaysia and Lynn Nandar Htoo, from Myanmar and now living in Cambodia. Having been awarded CTM’s Radio Lab commission, they were premiering their collaboration Resonant Resilience. On entering the theatre, I was surprised to find them enclosed in a fabric cube onto which were projected morphing digital collages of body parts projected. Beginning with an atmospheric soundscape they proceeded to perform a suite of songs, with Htoo on laptop feeling out the possibilities of spatialised sound while rEmPiT g0dDe$$ delivered Autotuned vocals.

After a caustic and entertaining performance by Witch Club Satan later that evening, a Norwegian black metal witches sabbath (“hag wigs, corpse paint, menstrual blood” in my notes) headlining the festival’s first night at Berghain, I began to think of Autotune and death metal growls as the default vocal modes for “adventurous music” scenes. So I was initially skeptical, then perplexed before becoming wholly intrigued by —__–____ a duo of Seth Graham, co-founder of the Orange Milk label, and more eaze (mari rubio), presenting their recent release, Night Of Fire (2024), at Radialsystem on the following night. Singing in Autotune, more eaze also bowed a violin processed with electronics, while Seth Graham lay face down on the floor. Seemingly lifeless for the duration of the hour long performance, this was surely much harder than it looked. When a video projected on the large screen behind them flickered on, eaze’s “croons and strings” were juxtaposed with a recording of furious digital noise and abrasive doom growls by Recovery Girl AKA Galen Tipton.

With the opening vignette of the video set in a parked car at night, we were introduced to a protagonist whose face remained masked behind a smiley-yellow balaclava embroidered with homemade tattoos. Wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: “Love is Economic Justice”, it was identical to the one Graham wore as he lay on the floor. In the following scene, the camera points out of the car window and we glimpse scenes of semi-rural/suburban USA, impressions from around Graham’s home in Ohio. In high definition slow motion, we are taken on a tour traversing a trash heap/tip, a speedway and a county fair, with occasional close-ups of gooping liquids. “Gummo +” I scratch in my notebook. It’s a performance that stays with me.

On the following Thursday night Orange Milk affiliate, Morgan Garrett opens up Berghain’s main space with a bewildering and compelling performance. Strumming a busted up semi-acoustic guitar that is running through a laptop, it spurts out harsh noise and metal riffage as Garrett contorts his body into odd angles, making strange shapes in an oversized shirt. Songs stop-start abruptly, shifting registers and tones as Garrett intermittently gargles and warbles. Flipping tropes of metal, folk, punk and absurdist cabaret, it’s programming as a precursor to showcase sets from club music darlings aya and Kasimyn catches me off guard.

A pivotal moment for me occurs on the next night during a double bill of Jordan Deal and ganavya at Radialsystem. In conversation beforehand with Berlin-based poet and filmmaker Sailesh, ganavya pushed her vulnerability to the foreground, making me wonder if it was a performance. Touching on topics including her family upbringing, growing up in South India, traveling to the US to perform as an adolescent and eventually moving there to study, she was a skilled yarn-spinner. She deftly circumvented Sailesh’s prompts, but never failed to circle back to her anxieties about her brother’s wife about to give birth to their first child in Bangalore and her feelings of guilt for not being there to support them.

Whether genuine or a performative exaggeration, ganavya established a personal connection with her audience, and when she sang later that evening we really did marvel at her voice. Accompanied by Charles Overton on harp and Max Ridley on double bass they are an intuitive and sensitive trio. Reminding her audience that she needs to work out her anxieties on stage, ganavaya’s cathartic intentions are contagious and the audience enthusiastically sings along when she extends the invitation. For her music that is both therapeutic and communal, ganavya recalls the devotional music of South India and the black (radical) tradition of spiritual jazz, making specific reference to Alice Coltrane who became a spiritual leader, Swamini Turiyasangitananda. Coincidentally, the ashram Coltrane established is the concern of a major exhibition, Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal, recently opened at LA’s Hammer Museum.

However it was Jordan Deal who performed before ganawya, whose album Seas of Triple Consciousness (2024), I’ve continued to dwell on. Deal who is also a visual and performance artist, is enigmatic. There is no conversation beforehand, so they wander onstage from the shadows with minimal preconceptions. Dressed in white with a leather waistcoat and pointy cowboy boots, Deal stands before a projected background of sky blue, playing a kazoo. The album is a suite of songs for which Deal gives voice to numerous traumatized characters inhabiting a surreal world. When performed live, Deal’s singing is occasionally in dialogue with a recorded “voice of God”—“I got you baby” it purrs, as Deal moves between platforms, strumming a steel-string guitar, playing an electric keyboard and upright piano in turn. Referencing gospel and blues, Deal mines a deep vein of black music and rambling mythology, and their brooding theatrical baritone is punctuated with precise “off” notes. I can’t tell if Deal is improvising as the songs slowly unfold and become meditative. I eventually join others in the audience lying on the floor, absorbing the tones vibrating up through the floorboards as Deal coos: “We’re here in that mutual space of…so much surveillance, control.”

Abdullah Miniawy is the first act for CTM’s Closing Night concert at the iconic Volksbühne theatre, Sunday 2 February. From Egypt and currently based in Paris, Miniawy has a presence in both jazz and electronic music scenes having collaborated with Swiss trumpeter Erik Truffaz, French DJ/producer Simo Cell and German dub-electronica trio Carl Gari. Describing himself as an “Egyptian expressionist”, Miniawy initially earned a reputation as a poet and writer. He was known as a “voice of the Arab Spring” when his texts began appearing on posters and graffiti in the streets of Cairo, 2011, when he was 18 years old. Miniawy made his acting debut in Tunisian director Alaadine Slim’s Tlamess (2019), which premiered during Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes Film Festival and soon after directed his first short film Rain Ticket (2021). He is also a programmer, having established a studio that produces video games and VSTs and he produced a video game that accompanied his NigmaEnigma (2024) release.

Tonight Miniawy is joined onstage by two inventive trombonists, Jules Boittin and Robinson Khoury, and they are all dressed in black. Miniawy mostly sings in Arabic holding our attention with his quavering a tenor voice. He occasionally steps back, melting into the stage curtains as the trombonists interact. One song memorably begins with Khoury beatboxing into the brass instrument. Another takes shape as “warm-up” sounds become a loose groove that evolves into something like a pop song. A fogger blows shapes that sometimes look like a cloud and are sometimes reminiscent of a bomb site, and I note a few words sung in English: “Oh this world that is so cold, love.” The performance ends with the trio backing off the stage singing, as the audience rises from their seats in appreciation. Curious about Miniaway’s lyrics I purchase a book of poetry and stories, Extinguishing the City of Light (2024), in the foyer after the show, which I then awkwardly ask him to sign as we linger outside discussing after party plans with mutual acquaintances. Later I read an interview in which he says:

When facing an occidental audience, you have to learn how to communicate your feelings, and to use your voice as an instrument because most of the people don’t understand the language.

The final performance of the ten day festival is from Zola Jesus, replacing Emma Ruth Rundle who had withdrawn some days earlier due to illness. Flying in from the US, Jesus possesses a powerful operatic voice which she uses as she simultaneously plays a black grand piano. Positioned in profile, she tells us later that she was forced to stare into “the void that is the wings”, rather than the faces of the audience whom she would prefer to see.

I make note of some lyrics: “Take me to the water, I am not free, but I am sorry I am slow. I will never let you down, I will never let you drown.” I cringe a little at the rhyme, wondering if it might sound better in Arabic, but with the lights making golden fingers of sunlight that shimmer through the fogger, I close my eyes and let her piano and voice wash over me. “Power ballads”, I scrawl in my notebook in the dark. “I am all you need”, she sings as I slip into a semi-hallucinogenic fugue…or is it fatigue?

Jesus also dedicates a song to Lynch, a hero she once met and whose work encouraged her to “go into the unknown” and bring the unconscious to the surface. “In Heaven (Everything is Fine)”, was written by Lynch, sung by Peter Ivers and performed by a little lady in the radiator in the late director’s first feature, Eraserhead (1977), which became a classic cult film.

Introducing her last song, which she says is about the troubled world, she names the war in Ukraine and “other spaces under occupation” including her own home country, and I’m unsure if she’s referring to settler-colonialism, Trump or both. “Bad times for the world are a good times for art”, she offers before driving the piano into a thunderous Sturm und Drang. Pushing her powerful voice to its limits, she coughs and splutters, rushing headlong towards the song’s inevitable end. “The finale is like an exorcism”, I scratch in the dark. Music—voice—enables collective catharsis.

To conclude I want to briefly address the thematic “Resynthesizing the Traditional”. Lab co-ordinators, Susie Ibarra and Stas Shärifullá, both expressed some apprehension during the showcase performance at Radialsystem in the afternoon of the festival’s last day; “EU money here we go!” exclaimed Shärifullá. While acknowledging such projects can bring much needed opportunities and income for artists working outside of well-funded metropoles, they are wary of power dynamics and the terms of engagement. With its stated motives referring to computer music processes of “analyz[ing]sounds to extract their fundamental components“, we might question the extractivist intents of this proposal, query who determines what is fundamental and what constitutes knowledge? In his presentation, scholar and performer meLê yamomo, emphasised how the people he works with in South East Asia are simultaneously artists and scholars, questioning the merits of distanced observation—and indeed the emphasis on visuality for much of European thought—rather than deeply engaged and embedded practice.

Reflecting on my own interests, I am curious about the therapeutic—some might say medicinal—qualities of singing and the human voice’s capacity to circumvent language to convey emotion and thus facilitate a kind of collective “feeling” and arguably healing. As this often coincides with spiritual practices and different understandings of the world, can this be understood as a technology that can be parsed down to fundamentals? And besides, what is “the traditional” anyway, as practices evolve relative to their circumstances? Is opera a tradition of the Philippines and heavy metal a tradition of Indonesia? How does the globalisation of rock ’n roll, reggae, hip-hop or techno figure—all innovations of black diasporic working classes that have informed popular music everywhere? Or the ubiquity of Ableton Live for that matter? And must we talk more about Autotune? I’ll be attentive to how this enquiry develops.