Watch Mogwai’s ‘Fanzine Made Of Flesh’

Mogwai have just release their new song “Fanzine Made Of Flesh”, the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming eleventh album, The Bad Fire. It’s pretty epic, a typically bombast tune with vocodered vocals, arpeggiated synth and crunching guitars.

This is what Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite has to say about it:

“Fanzine Made of Flesh was written in Brooklyn when I was staying at Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdinand)’s house in autumn 2023. In my head it sounds like a cross between ABBA, swervedriver and Kraftwerk — though that might be ludicrous. It originally has a straight vocal but we ended up vocoding it on the last day of recording.”

The Bad Fire will be released via Rock Action Records on the 24th of January. You can find it here.