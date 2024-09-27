Listen to Pyrex’s dreamy new EP ‘Gemini’

Dja Dja Wurrung/Wurundjeri based band Pyrex are back with a new three song EP Gemini. Following on from last year’s Noise For No Reason, Gemini was produced with Nick Sowersby (Sunbeam Sound Machine) and continues the band’s trajectory into blissed out shimmering psychedelic dream pop for two of the three tracks, and wrapping up with a 10 minute collaboration with American ambient artist Moon Lagoon.

The EP’s first track Falling Into You opens with a tasty burst of guitar noise before melting into Arian Lane’s soft vocals that float above the music, creating an almost Fleetwood Mac vibe before oscillating between luscious dream pop and expansive sound worlds that evoke broad cinematic spaces. The second track Gemini follows a similar route, blending dreamy guitars and Lane’s soothing vocals before launching into an affectingly expressive crescendo that once again clocks in over the five minute mark.

On working producing Gemini with Nick Sowersby, Jordan Hicks had this to say:



It was so great to work with Nick! We’re all big fans of his work as Sunbeam Sound Machine and I thought his production style would really suit Pyrex, especially the handful of tracks we planned to record. Nick was so easy going and just got it, and the results were fantastic – just what I’d hoped for. It was also my first time (and I think everyone else in the band’s) utilising the power of the internet to record. As one of us is based is Tasmania, he recorded his parts over there. James our bassist recorded the rhythm section and violin, and Nick recorded everything else, then put it all together and mixed it down. It was like a strange but satisfying puzzle.

Pyrex excel in creating spacious atmospheric songs that sit perfectly in that subconscious dream space, which is why finishing up the EP with a ten minute ambient soundscape somehow makes perfect sense. The piece is a collaboration with Moon Lagoon, and focusses on Arian and Jordan’s recent experience of becoming parents.

I asked Jordan how this collaboration came about:

I met Colby Dean Short (Moon Lagoon) travelling in America at Austin psych festival back in 2016. We hit it off and have stayed in touch ever since. He’s forever chipping away at and producing beautiful and captivating ambient music. I’ve always wanted to do something with him and when he sent me the foundation track of Motherhood: A Sound Collage, I thought it was a really awe inspiring track that cultivated imagery of birth, growth and blossoming. I had a bunch of field recordings of Arian’s pregnancy with our daughter Heidi, so decided to combine the two. I think it was a match made in heaven and a timeless monument of an incredible time in our lives.

Gemini is out now and available on Bandcamp. Pyrex have some shows lined up to launch their EP, starting at The Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar on Friday October 4th, The Red Hill Hotel in Chewton on October 5th, A free show at Daylesford Records on October 6th, and finally at The Eastern Hotel in Ballarat on the 11th of October. Check it out!