Philamelian | Elif Yalvaç – Sediments (TimbreWorks Records)

Sediments is the first joint effort between Elif Yalvaç and Philamelian. The duo offers a cinematic experience with a pulsating work crafted around piano and live electronics.

The album begins with a subtle hum leading into soft piano motifs that create trails of reverb. The digital effects are like distortions on the edge of the instrument, as a reaction to the remnants of its sounds. There seems to be an inner dialogue in ‘Drēamcræft’, the cathartic and vaporous details of the second part makes us think of it as a mirage of the first, like a shimmering reflection in the water. There is a defined melodic resolution where the notes are sparse, stretching in their repertoire, echoing and playful.

‘Apátheia’ has a different pace, starting with resonant tones enveloped in a psychedelic canvas made of sound manipulations. Ambient in the opposite sense of ‘background music’, this piece morphs the surrounding, and permeates it with thick and droney elements. Its mystery made us think of the visionary Japanese ambient music from the 80’s.

‘Hwēoġ’, its shortest piece, doesn’t have the feeling of an interlude and is a needed exercise to set everything back in position after the previous sonic departure. We are ready for ‘Hyphae’ to deliver a deep epilogue, wrapping everything up in an eerie cadence to touch a melancholic fibre.

Elif Yalvaç -professor at Guildhall School in London- and Çağrı Tozluoğlu -founder of Timbreworks studio and label- provide a refreshing take in the sometimes monotonous palette of modern classical and electronics. Their collaboration balances in a harmonious way, while their taste for exploring diverse audio realms reaches some precious uncharted moments.