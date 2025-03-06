Watch Mike Cooper’s meditative new clip

A new Mike Cooper album is always welcome. The UK composer, guitarist and perenial globetrotter is remarkably prolific, releasing his music on a variety of labels worldwide such as Discrepant, Room40, Confront, Keroxen, and Mondoj. A frequent collaborator in recent years he has worked with Andrew Tuttle, Jason Kolàr, Pierre Bastien, and Chris Abrahams amongst numerous others. You can check out our 2015 interview with him here, and our review of his 2019 collaboration with Hifiklub, Aran Stories here.

His latest album, Eternal Equinox is dedicated to pedal steel guitarist and composer Susan Alcorn, who sadly passed in January this year, and fittingly it’s a solo work of improvised pedal steel improvisations and gentle textures.

This is what he has to say about it:

“These pieces started out as simple improvisations on my virtual pedal steel inspired by the compositions of Kevin Good played by pedal steel guitar player Matt Sargent on their record Trails. Simple melodic minimalistic pieces. Eventually as I listened back to my improvisations other textures and timbre suggested themselves and more complex compositions came to light.”

Eternal Equinox will be released via Room40 on the 23rd of May 2025. You can find it here.