Watch Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet ‘s demented new clip

Well it turns out that Berlin based Finnish electronic duo Amnesia Scanner have released a series of weird provocative videos from their third full-length album, STROBE.RIP, a collaboration with the artist and musician Freeka Tet, who joins the album and associated live performances as a vocalist and creative collaborator. STROBE.RIP is part of a broader series of live performances, installations, videos and physical products created by the group. They recently performed in Australia as part of Soft Centre @ Carriageworks at the Sydney based Vivid Festival.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Amnesia Scanner is now living in the world it has built. The human dimension in STROBE.RIP is chaotic: a reverse hero’s journey that merges deep-fried baroque with the quasi-angelic into a psychotic megamix of tropes, lyrics, genres, and sonic palettes that are both disorienting and deeply resonant.”

STROBE.RIP is out now via Pan. You can find it here.

