Watch Buck 65, Dose One and Jel demonstrate they are North American Adonis

Well okay, what an incredible unexpected development. A weirdo hip hop super group with Buck 65 and Anticon stalwarts Dose One and Jel. It’s weird beautiful and exactly what we needed. They’re just normal men.

This is what they have to say about it:

“What began 25 years ago on 8 track in a Cincinnati basement…Has been realized at last today…North American Adonis is a Hip Hop Fever Dream, crafted by 3 old friends and fellow 1200 Hobos. The pace and punch of a 90’s mixtape meets the wit and wizardry of 3 underground rap stalwarts. Full of humour, heart, breaks and cuts this 15 track album delivers the spirit of the lost 1998 demos coupled with the mastery Buck, dose & Jel have mustered since.”

They released this album together in 2003, which was a re recorded version of an album that was lost back in the day due to a Roland VS-880 digital workstation crash called North American Adonis, and they’ve just released this mix video EP featuring a few tracks from the album.

You can find North American Adonis here.