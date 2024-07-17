Mark Arm (The Saints 73-78) “I’ve been listening to these records for 40 plus years.”

When I was asked if I wanted to interview Mark Arm as part The Saints 73-78 line up for a series of Australian shows towards the end of the year, I said a big “Hell Yeah”! Mark Arm is a legendary Seattle musician who was part of the iconic band Green River back in the early eighties, and then went on to play guitar and front the celebrated garage punk legends Mudhoney. To this day Mark releases music and tours with this band, whilst still working a day job. And amongst all these credentials, Mark Arm is also an all-round nice guy.

I spoke with Mark via Zoom from his home in Seattle and noted that this isn’t the first time he’s been asked to front an illustrious band from back in the day. In 2004, Mark was asked to sing for the reformed MC5 with original surviving members, Wayne Kramer, Michael Davis and Denis “Machine Gun” Thompson, calling themselves DKT MC5. Having witnessed one of their incredible shows at the Palace in St Kilda, I was keen to hear what the experience was like for him. “Daunting and Nerve wracking” was his answer, particularly initially, as he didn’t have a lot of time to prepare. But fortunately, Mark said Wayne Kramer printed out huge lyric sheets for him at the rehearsals and told him to have some fun singing the songs, and not worry about filling Rob Tyner’s shoes (MC5’s original lead singer who passed in Sept 1991). Mark said by the time they got to Australia, they were firing on all cylinders. But still remembers vividly pinching himself at the first rehearsal saying, “I’m alone in a room with the remaining members of the MC5”.

Now Mark has been asked to sing in a reformed version of the Saints, circa 73-78, with original members, guitarist Ed Kuepper, and drummer Ivor Hay. Filling the rest of the band out are Sunnyboy’s, and Ed Kueppers revival of the Aints! bassist, Peter Oxley, and on second guitar, Birthday Party and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds guitarist, Mick Harvey. When asked how this all came about, Mark replied “a conversation with Dave Butterworth and Tim Pitman who manage Ed Kuepper”. Mark said he is still a little unsure how is name got thrown in the ring, but Mark planned to have a proper conversation with Ed Kuepper following our conversation, so would surely get to the bottom of it. Mark did elaborate that he was getting cryptic text messages from Dave Butterworth saying, “I think you might be coming back down to Australia sooner than you think”. (Mark’s band Mudhoney was touring here in Australia in April and May of 2023). Mark revealed they haven’t rehearsed yet, though he has a list of songs to learn and will arrive in Melbourne a week to two before the tour starts to start jamming with this supergroup. I asked Mark if he was familiar with the other musicians in this line up. Mark offered that he’d played festivals with the Bad Seeds on Mudhoney’s first or second time they went to Europe but didn’t actually meet Mick Harvey until the Big Day Out Festival in 93, where Mudhoney played also. Subsequently he would meet up with Mick and the guys when the Bad Seeds were in Seattle.

I thought I’d ask Mark to tell me a little about his early experiences hearing this era of the Saints. He reminisces about hearing I’m Stranded and Eternally Yours first and the fact that they were widely available in the states in the early 80’s. Mark explains that when the small community of Seattle musicians at the time would hang out and go to parties often those albums would be on the stereo. Those early Saints albums could sometimes be found alongside the Stooges Raw Power in the $5 Bin – which suited those guys perfectly fine. As Mark stated he was constantly on the hunt for different kinds of music. Being a fan of Hardcore, he knew this kind of music just didn’t come out of nowhere. Which leads Mark to discussing his first experience of hearing the music coming out of Australia and remembering his first year at the University of Washington, where he had a friend from Sydney who introduced him to The Birthday Party. Mark revealed that the Birthday Party were a gateway to all kinds of cool shit. And as Mark mentioned, Guy Maddison, who has been Mudhoney’s bassist since 2001, was a member of the Australian noise rock band Lubricated Goat and the post-punk band Bloodloss.

Mark professed his love of Australia regularly throughout our conversation and loves the fact that he has a real kinship to not only the country but its music. He has been coming here since 1990. Yet despite his links he still appears humbled to have been asked to be vocalist for these upcoming Saints 73-78 shows, which will be celebrating the late great Chris Bailey. Mark’s view is like the DKT MC5 line up – the remaining Saints members still have a right to play their music and honour it in their own chosen way. Mark said that Ed has been doing versions of these songs in the Aints! And they will be staying true to those original recordings. Mark even spoke about having horns sections with brass arrangements in some of the songs – especially off Eternally Yours and Prehistoric Sounds.

I thought I’d ask Mark if there had there been any other instances where he got to play with bands that were influential to him. He reflected that there have been a few other instances. The closest he got to playing with The Stooges was for The Velvet Goldmine soundtrack. Where he played with Ron Ashton, (And with Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley from Sonic Youth, producer and Gumball Guitarist Don Flemming, Mike Watt and Sean Lennon) and ran through a bunch of Stooges covers. But Ron had music for two songs and Mark came up with the lyrics for those. So, Mark laughed and said there’s two songs out there with the song credits Ashton and Arm. Which he said is kinda amazing. He also spoke about fronting a Sonics tribute band for the opening of the Paul Allen Experience Project Museum – paying tribute to music of the Northwest.

With the excitement of these shows looming, I wondered if there was any mention of taking this project elsewhere, because the Saints legacy also extends to America, UK and Europe. Mark laughs “If they’ll still have me after this Australian run of shows”, before confessing that if asked he would be definitely up for it.

THE SAINTS ’73-’78 LIVE In AUSTRALIA NOVEMBER 2024

Wed 13th: Adelaide Hindley St. Music Hall

special guests The Double Agents

Friday 15th: Castlemaine Theatre Royal (SOLD OUT)

special guests Parsnip

Saturday 16th: Melbourne Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

special guests The Double Agents

Sunday 17th: Melbourne Northcote Theatre

special guests Alien Nosejob

Wednesday 20th: Fremantle Freo Social

special guests Chimers

Friday 22nd: Sydney, Enmore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

special guests Kim Salmon & The Surrealists

Saturday 23rd: Brisbane, Princess Theatre (SOLD OUT)

special guests Chimers

Sunday 24th: Brisbane, Princess Theatre (SOLD OUT)

special guests Chimers

Monday 25th: Brisbane, Princess Theatre *NEW SHOW*

special guests Chimers

Wednesday 27th: Hobert, Odeon Theatre *NEW SHOW*

special guests Liquid Nails

Friday 29th: Thirroul, Anitas Theatre *NEW SHOW*

Saturday 30th: Byron Bay, The Green Room *NEW SHOW*

