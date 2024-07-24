James Hullick: “Unlearning individualism is a difficult thing for anyone “

James Hullick is the CEO & Artistic Director of JOLT Arts, which is a registered charitable organisation for supporting sonic and visual arts creation and presentation. A renowned sound artist, Hullick he also mentors and periodically performs with The Amplified Elephants, an incredible sound art ensemble featuring artists with neurodiversities. They’ve released a number of albums including the recent Forest of Threads in March this year. Hullick is also active in the Bolt ensemble, who are a pool of musicians who perform in-house JOLT productions and repertoire. Jolt have just announced Ecstatic, a specially curated performance at the Sydney Opera House featuring tabla player Bobby Singh; The Amplified Elephants and BOLT Ensemble, so we took the opportunity to reach out to Hullick via email and find out a little more about how it all fits together.

Cyclic Defrost: Can you tell us a little bit about the ethos behind Jolt Arts? It seems to have a strong focus directed towards experimental practice.

James Hullick: JOLT Arts has evolved gradually since it was founded in 2007 (as a concerts series) before becoming an organisation in 2008. These days the ethos is about discovering new sonic and multimedia content through a commitment to inclusion. We don’t see our projects as purely sound based either.

When JOLT began and up until 2019, the organisation was incubated by Footscray Community Arts. I had found my way to FCA because I was feeling constrained by the patterns of ‘avant garde’ music. At FCA I learned very quickly about the genius collective mind of creative communities. It was there that I came to realise that the great artists from histories were usually sign posts to broader creative collectives: I started to see that perhaps communities (or creative collectives) were more responsible for innovation than the individual. Many Australians are brainwashed individualists. Unlearning individualism is a difficult thing for anyone — myself included.

Whilst at FCA, JOLT was trained in working with artists with disabilities years prior to the NDIS. In fact our very first concert series in 2007 featured The Amplified Elephants, and from then on always included artists of varied abilities and backgrounds. Experimentation is a key feature of our creative process, however, in reality we avoid presenting work that is ‘mid experiment’. Usually we see it as our responsibility to resolve our experiments before audiences experience the work.

Cyclic Defrost: I understand Amplified Elephants are mentored by you. What does mentoring entail, and what do you get from this exchange? And how does a sound art ensemble work? It sounds messy.

James Hullick: Yes I am very luck to be the mentor for the Amplified Elephants. We’ve been working together 18 years or so. And really it’s been a very joyful process. The Amplified Elephants are mostly artists with neurodiversities of some sort, and they don’t do chaos. That would be triggering for many of the members of the group. Workshops/rehearsals/developments are very orderly, and are based on a fairly straight forward process of recording improvisations on a range of electronic, percussive and acoustic instruments – including voice – and depending on their ideas for the project. From these improvisations the Elephants will chose the sequences of sound that suits their goal, put them into an order, and then they learn how to re-perform those improvisations.

My role is usually to assist the Elephants with their authorship and their creative process. I don’t usually co-author their work. Sometimes I perform with the group and then I am a co-creator, but I am not really interested in this, as I find their voice eternally captivating. Actually about 15 years ago I wrote a couple of compositions for the Elephants – when they were starting out and working out what sound art could be for them. But I stopped because they worked out what they wanted to do pretty quickly and I found their voice much more engaging and meaningful to listen to. These days you might see me conducting the group – but it’s only to help them with cues for music they have authored. Not really any different to an orchestra conductor – and orchestra conductors aren’t usually the author of the work being performed.

Recently I have found that people are often surprised when they hear the Elephants’ self-authored work and quite insultingly (to the Elephants) think that I have written it for them: but aside from the examples above, it’s the Elephants’ voice and their work. They put up with a lot of casual able-ism.

The reality is that The Amplified Elephants are formidable sound creators and I think that this is great for art music and sound art because it provokes so many questions about what is quality sound making; what is meaningful sound making and what does it mean to be professional in a still relatively underground arts movement.

I perform in another sound art ensemble — Uminari — with Cal Lyall (Guitar/Banjo) Morishige Yasumune (Cello/bass) and myself on prepared piano. Again it isn’t a messy process there. Actually we don’t rehearse – we show up to the venue and play. But we trust each other completely — and the key to it all is being skilful listeners. How do I leave room for my sonic colleagues? When do I take the lead? How can we blend sounds? We play with these processes naturally.

I mention this because Uminari can function the way it does – that is, based entirely on listening – because of what I learnt from The Amplified Elephants:

1. Listening is the skill

2. Try not to over think the sound

3. Stay alert and earnest in the moment

4. Know your instrument

The last point is an interesting one. The Elephants have all gradually specialised on specific instruments and this has given each artist greater creative articulation with the sounds they offer to the group.

Aside from all that, The Amplified Elephants, their families and their support teams have taught me how to be a carer, how to organise and support NDIS activities and actions, how to participate in Disability sector without overriding the voices of the people in that sector.

Cyclic Defrost: Can you tell me about this show at the Opera House? I’m interested in terms of the curatorial intention and the notion of ecstatic music. What does ecstatic mean to you in the sonic realm?

James Hullick: People wouldn’t know this outside of JOLT, but The Amplified Elephants and our other NDIS artists curate a lot of our program each year. The Amplified Elephants were having a laugh in one of our workshops when I reported that some fourth rate dive venue in Adelaide had rejected their show and other shows from JOLT, after weeks of stuffing around. Whilst they were laughing about it – one of the crew jokingly said we might as well call the Sydney Opera House if we are going to get bumped like this. (And we do – we get bumped all the time). So there, in the workshop, we wrote an email to the Sydney Opera House seeing if we could book a show. Before that workshop was finished the Opera House came back to us with a tentative yes. So fuck that guy in Adelaide. He was a prick.

When the Opera House came back with the tentative yes they asked us what we wanted to present and the Elephants said they wanted the present themselves, BOLT Ensemble and someone who could both bring an audience to the event but who was also a remarkable innovator and musician. We scanned through a range of artists that had had interactions with JOLT and the team chose Bobby Singh. Bobby was a great choice – the Elephants were aware that he also works in the NDIS system – something that many people don’t know about Bobby.

The Elephants asked me about Bobby and they asked why plays tabla. And I said that Bobby plays music between himself and the divine – to connect with pure creation. The Elephants loved this: and they identified with it very strongly – but not so much verbally in conversation – but in musical responses that they played to Bobby’s tabla playing. The group didn’t know the word they were looking for though. Eventually they came upon the word Ecstatic, and this was partly through dialogue and mentoring from me.

When they listened back to projects by the BOLT Ensemble and myself they again identified this ecstatic state in the work, and so it all tied in quite simply. It didn’t take much to tie it all up in a bow for the Opera House: and to their credit the Opera House was ready for it.

Cyclic Defrost: I remember seeing Bobby Singh play with The Bird years ago. How did he become involved in the performance at the Opera House? And will the piece performed with the Bolt ensemble and yourself be improvised or scored, or a mixture of the two?

James Hullick: I’ve mentioned why we wanted to work with Bobby above. But your second question is an interesting one. Bobby and I have been sharing musical ideas for a while now, and slowly Bobby has been guiding me on how Classical Tabla music works and what the cultural contexts are. For this concert, I offered up the song ‘But It Was Nothing’, which has a folk/art music quality to it, but which also can embrace the tabla world. I sent Bobby of me playing the guitar and singing the song. Bobby then authored the tabla part. Here it is important to comprehend that I have very little to do with the tabla part, and that Bobby uses cultural techniques in his authorship that I respect but would never claim to fully understand: this is his voice. This is his culture. Based on what Bobby comes up with we might then change what I wrote.

The other thing to catch about Bobby is that he is mind-bogglingly talented. He makes me sound better than I am when we play together, and he has faith in my craft too. He is very kind and it makes such a difference to the content of the music itself.

When you understand this the lyrics of the song ‘But It Was Nothing’ start to make a lot more sense. In writing them I have been heavily influenced by Bobby’s teachings to me about Sufi music and that gateway to the ecstatic.

Cyclic Defrost: I understand that the BOLT ensemble line-up of musicians can change from project to project. How does this work? Do you reach out to specific musicians based on the performance or needs of the score?

James Hullick: There’s a pool of musicians in the BOLT Ensemble, which numbers about 20 people. Most of us have worked together for more than a decade. We know each other well and we know the craftpersonship of each artist really well. This means that it is clear enough to work out which musicians will suit which concept, composition, or improvisation best. All of the BOLT musicians are highly active with their own ensembles and composing actions around town, so they are able to be open minded about when they might be required for BOLT or not.

Like Bobby, the BOLT musicians are truly remarkable artists – masters of their instruments – but also great composers and improvisers.

I think the music world has been aggressively obsessing of this bullshit about the individual artist for so long that all perspective has been lost on the joy of making sound with colleagues on equal footing and with joy in your heart. Who really gives a shit about which arsehole wrote the music? I can’t anything more boring than fixating on individual composers or sound artists, or any artist. It’s so very narrow, and has not concept of lineage or community. Ask Bobby – he will tell you about the lineage of his teacher’s teachers. It’s beautiful: all these relatively anonymous souls passing on the delicacies of sound from generation of students of listeners to another.

This is what made my teacher Felix Werder so remarkable. He came from a sacred lineage of Jewish synagogue composers — 600 years old. It still takes my breath away to think of all that knowledge so earnestly and thoughtfully passed on from one age – one community – to the next. Felix’s teaching to me was secular – not sacred – though in the end it became sacred to me. I attribute much of what is the best of me to Felix. Though he was not the only one to forthrightly nurture my soul. The Elephants are a part of this lineage too.

Cyclic Defrost: You personally seem to be surrounding yourself with a myriad of musicians and roles. What continues to inspire you about sound and collaborating with others?

James Hullick: Buddha said if you surround yourself with dropkicks, then you too will become a dropkick (he was speaking Anglo-Aussie lingo at the time…). So I seek out wise and remarkable musicians and organisers so that we can all become wise and remarkable together. Why not? Better than giving in to the golden calf. Or being a dropkick.

Australians today have the opportunity to create a healthy utopian society. But they don’t want to. They won’t do it. They are too caught up in ego. But this not every Australian. There is nothing to stop us from creating non-cultist utopias, and that really is the mission of JOLT: that we collective author our own creative utopia, that one day might just provide for itself, and become abundant. It’s like my 9th symphony: to enable the conditions for a community become composed from the threads of creativity.

Cyclic Defrost: Can you talk a little about the desire to utilise multichannel surround sound? What exactly does this mean? 4? 8 speakers? How does this impact on the audience experience of the music you produce? It feels like a pretty rare opportunity to experience surround sound.

James Hullick: There’s sound diffusion and there’s sound diffusion. I learnt about sound diffusion from Stockhausen – anonymously – in a large school hall in Germany. I was one of 500 students. There is absolutely no way he would have known my name. That was good because he just coughed up everything he knew without things being muddied by student teacher personalities.

Stockhausen used an octophonic system – 8 speakers in a cube around the audience. It sounded great. But the more speakers you add the more random sounds you will inevitably bring into the system – artifacts like phasing and distortion. At JOLT we usually us a quad (4 speaker) system that sits around the audience and we try not to add extra speakers to that set up – to keep the sound clear. I have never found that 8 speakers gives you that much more than 4 speakers – the sonic movement from ground to ceiling – the height factor of 8 speakers – requires a lot of planning and fiddling around to get it going and the results tend to be unimpressive.

So we stick with quad. Our sound engineer is the legendary Michael Hewes and he really is the master of surround sound. I think people expect sounds to be whizzing around the room in some kind of sonic fireworks display, but I find that pretty uninteresting. It’s fun for a while, but not that fun. Interestingly I noticed that Stockhausen wasn’t really interested in the ballistics either.

Our goal with surround sound at JOLT is actually quite different – and much more akin to what Stockhausen taught me: how do we help the listener feel like they are ‘inside’ the music? What heightened experience can we offer them? How do they relate to their body and sensory system when inside the sonic realm? That’s really the goal. What clarity of sound can we offer the listener? What physicality of sound can we offer the listener? These questions to my ear are much more interesting than excitable whizzing movement, and interplay quite elegantly with the idea of the ecstatic or the pathway to attaining an ecstatic life.

Cyclic Defrost: Is there anything else you would like to share?

James Hullick: I get tired from all the work sometimes, but it’s interesting how the creative interactions with the JOLT humans lifts me up and re-energises me. It’s like a super-power of endless energy regeneration. That’s the value of productive creative communities. They give more than they take from a person.

Ecstatic: JOLT Showcase is on at the Sydney Opera House on the 14th of August 2024. You can find more information here. You can find Forest of Threads by The Amplified Elephants here. You can find James Hullick’s Slow Riven Whirl album here.