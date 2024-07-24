Cyclic Selects: Jon Rose

Australia based violinist, composer, improviser and instrument builder Jon Rose is a national treasure. He has appeared on around 90 albums and has played with everyone from John Zorn to the Kronos Quartet and is extremely active in improvisational realms in Australia. He’s probably best known for his Great Fences of Australia project which saw him venture into the outback and play the ‘Rabbit Proof Fence amongst numerous others. Rose has displayed an ongoing commitment to the creation of uniquely Australian art and has gone to great lengths to record and perform in remote outback locations. You can check out review of his 2021 album State of Play here, his 2022 duo with Luiz Gubeissi – Honey Ants: New Music from Alice Springs here, and our interview with him in 2018 here. His most recent album released on Room40 is Aeolian Tendency, which documents the results of two self constructed string instruments powered by the wind – aeolian instruments that he set up in his gusty Alice Springs backyard. We’ve previously posted one of these pieces alongside documentation of the instruments here. Truth be told we’ve wanted to ask Rose to do a Cyclic Selects for years, so we’ve taken the opportunity of the imminent release of Aeolian Tendency to find out about the music that moves him.



Bach Double Violin Concerto in D Minor (composed sometime between 1717 and 1723)

How does it all start? The opening sequence, the thing that grabs you quite like nothing ever will again. It’s the intense sound of bowed strings (the sawtooth waveform), the rhythmic drive, the complexity of counterpoint – like some continual transforming double helix. It’s also the duality at play, joined at the hip, cannot pull it apart, balanced, no winners possible. Many people know the slow movement from this concerto – and it is sublime too – but that was not the sound that got me; it was this on rush of particles. How do I get to play that, how does this music even function? The violin and the duality thing has stayed front and centre to my music ever since. When taxi drivers see my violin case, they tell me they used to play in a band, still got the guitar at home, and ask me what kind of music I play, I normally reply ‘unpopular’; it saves time.



Charlie Parker – Cherokee (1943)

Having decided that there was nothing I could do on the violin except play the written notes on a page (and that looked like my forever future), I was looking for other ways to be inside music. At school, there was a jazz group and a double bass but no one to play the instrument, so I volunteered, not having a clue what I was doing harmonically speaking. The piano player very kindly played me some bass lines to copy, and I did, with relish – by ear. Charlie Parker was the one for me. I even gave a lecture on him to my school class: they didn’t enjoy the music ,but they were seriously aroused by riveting stories on sex and drugs, much to the horror of my teachers. There were no violinists in the same bebop league as Charlie, and after all these years, that remains the case today, despite all the jazz education since the 1970s. At that time it occurred to me I might be playing the wrong instrument. I was fifteen, and it was 1966 (not actually the middle of the 60s but much closer to the beginning of ‘if you can remember the 60s you weren’t there’). So, I gave up the violin, or perhaps it temporarily gave me up. Yes, pop music, of course. I taught myself the guitar and leant almost complete Bob Dylan songbooks by heart, but that was to attract the opposite sex; I never took it seriously as significant music. Back then, pop music was part of the teenage package along with hair and attitude; you expected to grow out of it as an adult. The sad fact is that most people never grow out of the pop music of their teenage years. It’s what they listen to for life. When Hendrix died in 1970, I thought to myself, that’s the end of that then.



Schoenberg – Pierrot Lunaire (1912)

For some reasons that a psychologist would have to investigate, I‘ve always been attracted to the impossible but expecting the inevitable. Sometimes what has been proposed does happen, but more often it doesn’t. The groundbreaking Arnold Schoenberg had a hell of a life. He was somebody for whom I would use the word genius in context. The general public hated his music (and most still do): he was hounded by landlords, he was despised by other musicians (except for Berg and Webern), the Nazi’s ran him out of Europe, and Hollywood was not able to seduce him. But no matter what obstacles were put in his way (one after the other), he insisted on front line creation. He did just that, with the occasional digression, such as offering to redesign the sewage system of Los Angeles. His psycho-drama Pierrot Lunaire remains as freakishly acute today as it was in 1912 when the work was composed. At the time, he was working in a small cabaret orchestra in Berlin for which he wrote the expected popularist pieces. He used the same instrumentation for Pierrot. In Paris (staged in a theatrically presented cabaret club of the time), I heard both the cabaret material and Pierrot in alternating numbers performed by the same group and singer over an evening’s entertainment (and education): Sprechgesang and schlager. The gigging musician finding a way through and creating a monster of originality in a parallel universe. Arnold remains an inspiration to me.



The Shaggs – My Pal Foot Foot (1967)

From Schoenberg to the Shaggs might seem a bit of a jump. But bear with me. In 1965, Austin Wiggin, father of four daughters, brought three of them to a studio to record some of their songs. The engineer was mortified and suggested they practice more or start over and come back another time. The controlling father’s immortal line went something like ‘Record them now – I want them while they’re still hot!’ Their album Philosophy of the World is now a collectors’ item. Some have said that this was the worst band ever; others, that the tracks are works of unintentional brilliance. Many fashionable rock bands have copied their out of tune guitars and incompetent drumming, but nothing compares to the original. I have a taste for this kind of music making. I’m also a fan of the infamous Portsmouth Sinfonia. The thing is, many orchestras around the world create a remarkably similar sound, without much difference in interpretation, playing the same old repertoire. The Portsmouth Sinfonia collapsed the standard Western music repertoire like no other. Listen to their version of Also sprach Zarathustra. I made no introductory explanation when I played the album to some students at the Canberra School of music in the 1980s. They wet their pants not knowing whether to howl in derision or keep a straight face, as this was a slice of postmodern thinking they had not yet been allowed. The orchestra was a process project; some of the musicians could actually play an instrument but were relegated to one they couldn’t, some were non-players of musical instruments, and some were simply trying unsuccessfully to do their best. You couldn’t get away with this in America as they would have hammed it up; the Portsmouth Sinfonia was somehow only possible in the fading tragicomedy of a fading British empire.

Around this time my interest in dysfunctional music mirrored my interest in what I saw as in the 1980s as a world music culture in steep decline (the genre of world music being a gross example of cultural castration). I became interested in the phantasm of Australian music such as the many cover bands (could include orchestras in that, too, who are paid to only play covers) and the wonderfully inept local post-new wave-punk experiences such as The Slugfuckers and The Real Fuckin Idiots, if I remember their names correctly (their fans just shouted ‘idiots!’ at them as each song started up optimistically and quickly descended into noisy chaos after a few bars. The sound resembled their entire collection of instruments and amps being flung down a stairwell). I note that a newer band called the Pist Idiots exists in this century – perhaps the descendants?

As to a declining culture, a few critics have offered that this century might be the least innovative in 500 years (e.g. Jason Farago in the New York Times). So, some of the stuff in the 1980s might have been ahead of the game. The critics may have a point, as outside of identity politics (the only current justification for the existence of much recent art), there does seem to be a dearth of innovation and an endless re-recycling of the past. That might be one reason why I design and build new instruments, so at least there is the creation of a new set of sounds (by definition) where previously they didn’t exist.



Stockhausen – Gruppen (1957)

Modernism continues to get a bad rap as easy listening minimalism remains ascendent. Difficult music just doesn’t fly; there is little curiosity about how far the languages of music can be developed. When I first heard Gruppen, I don’t think I had experienced something so technically complex in the sense of a performable piece of music. Free Jazz and indeed any improvisation could sound just as complex (even with a small group, let alone a large one), but this piece seemed to verge on the impossible to realise. And yet now it does get occasionally performed, because I suspect it gives conductors a chance to show off – as there are three of them to be coordinated, all playing in different time signatures. If you find the first bit hard going, move to about 15.30 minutes in, when the brass start throwing their weighty sounds across the three orchestras. Stockhausen arguably lost the plot as he aged, becoming a totally self-obsessed megalomaniac, but his early innovations in electronic and acoustic music remain exemplary. Also extraordinary: the German government and Deutsche Grammophon gave him oodles of unquestioned money to experiment and realise his fantasies – unthinkable these days in any country.



Derek Bailey – Solo (1971)

The no-nonsense Spartan improviser …but actually armed with a hard-assed wit. I’ve written about his innovations on guitar here for those interested. If Hendrix generated sound though space in pop music (via feedback), Bailey did the same in improvisation with his stereo imaging of a monophonic instrument. But more important, he radically changed what a diatonic chord-based instrument could do via a Klangfarbenmelodie approach (see one of many of Schoenberg’s notions). I once played a concert with him and Paul Lovens in Berlin, where Derek (after an argument with me over next to nothing) actually went on strike. He played his distinctive language on guitar, but both Paul and I realise he wasn’t really playing like he meant it – he was just filling in space with a simulacrum of himself. He was in a shitty mood. Then after about 10 minutes, he finished his one man demo and started to really play. Paul and I both recognised the moment. In any musicological analysis, the researcher might draw the conclusion that the syntax of the music remained the same, but to us onstage the difference was night and day …which may indicate that live music is so much more than sound, (and to use a well worn but useful adage) so much more than the sum of its parts.

I met Jim at the beginning of the 1980s, I’ve respected his innate musicality and continuing curiosity ever since. For a time ,we shared the organisation of The Relative Band and then went on our separate ways. We share a similar desire to play in the environment, away from the usual places of assembly and listening. His weather series of recordings are stunning documentations of someone getting to grips with what it means to make an Australian music …to make a music that happens without persuasion but can only exist in a certain time and place. Some of these recordings are uncomfortable, like the weather itself. So, here is an example of why improvisation is such a useful medium; the circumstances demand it. Up until 1788, all music on this continent was performed outside or at least in a handy cave. This should be the norm in the practice of music in Australia, not the exception. These days, a lot of musicians add ‘improvisation’ to their list of skills, along with ‘producer’, ‘DJ’, and the like. Jim is the real deal when it comes to improvisation.

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/scienceshow/is-birdsong-music/9416572

Hollis Taylor – Is Birdsong Music? (2018)

I have to declare an interest in this exceptional musician; we’ve been partners since 2001. After fully dedicating myself to free improvisation, I didn’t think there would ever be an occasion whereby I could find a use for written music again. Hollis proved me wrong, and in a most unexpected way. At the end of the last century, I became tired of Berlin (and indeed Europe). After the Wall came down and the government bureaucracy moved from Bonn, every art poser in the world seemed to move in. I found the very reasons that I had moved to this island in East Germany become untenable, and I knew I had unfinished business in Australia – projects that could only be realised here. The Great Fences of Australia was the first one to be probably undertaken (a continuation of work that had started it in 1983), and Hollis was a slightly bemused collaborator. At Wogarno sheep station in West Australia, metaphorical lightning struck her in the form of three butcherbirds singing hocket-like music together. She transcribed the songs, and that started a brand new career for her as composer and ornithologist, adding to her list of achievements as a violinist. Many composers have dabbled in birdsong, some seriously and some inaccurately, but no one I know of has committed herself to the analysis and transcription of one species and its astonishing music tradition that reaches back some 13 million years. Each song is unique, each bird transforming their song every year. It’s fair to say that I have become one of her team in making this music available for human musicians. So, is birdsong music? First find me a definition of music that stands up to scrutiny, then we can talk.



John Cage – HPSCHD (1969)

That gets me to John Cage, I guess, where anything, including lack of, can be music …which should have put him out of a job. Significantly, though, he didn’t give up on the business of being a composer, signing every composition.

Mostly Mozart doesn’t do much for me, so the idea of various versions of Wolfgang all tangled up together in electronics and harpsichords appeals. This was also a standard Cageian notion of exporting the great composers back to Europe where they belonged, although he didn’t seem to take into account that the USA had been the cultural and economic hegemon since World War 2. Anyway, pastiche, parody, and quotation has been part of music since there was anything called music. ‘This work comprises 20-minute solos for 1 – 7 amplified harpsichords and tapes for 1-51 monaural machines to be used in whole or in part in any combination with or without interruptions to make an indeterminate concert of any agreed-upon length having 2 – 58 separate channels with loudspeakers around the audience’ says the blurb on the official Cage site. The electronics was created by Lejaren Hiller (often left out of the credits).

How to listen to complexity, how to dive in? In a world where much new music seems to have become reductive and simplistic, and gets away with a deep listening mythos and a ‘leave me alone, it’s all too difficult’ trope. It seems to me that no matter what your aesthetics, it all comes down to noise of one kind or t’other. My grandmother used to listen to her am radio tuned between stations with the volume control on 11: ‘I’m just going to lie down and listen to my noise’, she would announce to the room …eventually falling blissfully asleep. In 1991 I visited John Cage in NYC with a view to engaging him on a radiophonic improvisation on the qualities of the violin. He was keen, but on walking into his apartment, I was met with a tidal wave of noise from his air conditioning unit. And no, it couldn’t be turned down for the sake of the recording. We went ahead regardless. I guess, like traffic, he enjoyed the symphony of modern technological convenience.

Aeolian Tendency will be released on the 26th of July via Room40. You can find it here.