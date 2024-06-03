Watch Gryphon Rue’s weird psychedelic home movie

Well this is pretty interesting, it’s like a strange narrative home movies from the 70’s combined with Gryphon Rue’s epic multi part piece ‘Shibboleth’. There’s a strange disconnect between the sounds and the images, yet that’s undeniably what makes it work so well.

Gryphon Rue is a New York based artist, composer and musician who has recorded for Astral Editions, Not Not Fun, Soap Library, CAMP editions, Tiger Sushi and has collaborated with Ka Baird, Qasim Naqvi, Bergsonist, Merche Blasco, Dean Wareham, Susie Ibarra, Valentina Magaletti, and many others. ‘Shibboleth’ comes from his forthcoming album 4n_Objx and was partially recorded at longstanding experimental venue Roulette in Brooklyn.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The tracks on 4n_Objx careen, lunge, and leap from cliff to ridge, circuit to synapse. Left-field, nervy rhythms flirt with a post-punk feel Rue calls ‘elastic dance.’ As if one could stretch “dance music” to include something broader: environmental sounds, brain dance, the passing of current through a filament.”

4n_Objx will be released on the 28th of June 2024. You can find it here.