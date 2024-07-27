Unsound Adelaide – July 2024

Arriving in Adelaide to extreme weather warnings and a global digital system outage we walked the short distance from our accommodation to the Dom Polski Centre at around 6:20 pm for the opening of Unsound Adelaide, a festival within a festival, housed within the greater Illuminate Adelaide event. The venue was bathed in green light, evidently the colour scheme of the festival, we made our way in and past the smell of kranski, pierogi and stroganoff being served. More on that later. Tickets were checked but not scanned, evidently the global Microsoft IT outage had caused the ticketing systems to go down, causing some local Illuminate events being cancelled. Thankfully Unsound remained untouched and we moved upstairs to the main room.

The stage was bare, with a chain hung from the rafters, the lights went down and Lee Gamble and Candela Capitán opened the event with Models, which Gamble apparently created using AI and synthetic voices to generate non-human sounds for a very human artform, dancer and action artist Candela Capitán’s performance. Harnessed to the chain, Capitán emerged from darkness, holding a phone, the phone livestreaming herself over Unsound’s Instagram feed, creating a closed loop of simulation, reality, representation, and interpretation. As the piece built, Capitán’s movements progressed, simulating the AI learning algorithm to expand, but always constrained by the prompts it was given, and never managing to break free. I mean, that is what I got from it at least. It might have been about cake.

The smell of kranski called and with sausage and some polish beer in hand Melbourne-based noise-maker Marco Fusinato took to the stage with a stack of amps to present Ashes of Clouds. A few polite clean notes and then a barrage of guitar noise hits the room. At the bar I heard a woman exclaim “how could anyone like this?!” to which her friend replied in the positive. I too was in the positive, I loved it. Fusinato’s extreme sonic scree was accompanied by a black and white film of snippets of agit-prop and anti-social encounters, all seemingly borrowed from social media video feeds and filmed off a screen. Ram-raiding jewellery heists and tours of abandoned buildings sat interestingly against Fusinato’s noise. I could have listened to this all night, the cobwebs were blown out for sure. Fusinato is presenting DESASTRES in Melbourne in late August so I recommend heading there for an expanded sonic cleansing of the soul.

Japanese-based couple Jim O’Rourke & Eiko Ishibashi were up next and took to the stage to a warm welcome by the crowd. Ishibashi’s flute providing a clear line into the occasionally dense laptop music on offer by the duo. Semi-rhythmic pulses and clicks shifted around as the music was pushed and pulled forwards and backwards in time via the computery processing happening on the stage. Bathed mostly in red light and haze, the set was most interesting when acoustic instruments entered the space. The eight hour drive was catching up to me here so I sat on the sidelines of the Dom Polski Centre and let it bathe over me. A hearty response was given by the crowd upon resolution, a performance well-played by these fascinating musical identities.

To me the best thing about events like Unsound is stumbling upon something unheard that hits you immediately, and tonight Bendik Giske was a revelation. Berlin-based Norwegian experimental saxophonist Giske took to the stage in the most amazing platform heels and gown, his saxophone covered with microphones and immediately generated some of the most incredibly hypnotic and dynamic music I have ever heard being produced live by a single instrument. Minimal repetitive rhythms oozed from parts of the saxophone I didn’t know could create sounds, using the instrument as a conduit for joyful sonic exploration. The crowd responded and Giske seemed to really enjoy themselves as they moved through a series of incredible tracks, all created live without loops with a single instrument. This was my jam for sure and it was amazing – pure beautiful ecstatic music. I have Bendik’s latest record on its way and I am excited to hear it again.

Finally on Friday, Shanghai based underground electronic artist 33EMYBW (Wu Shanmin) hit the stage to bring the dance vibes to the Dom Polski Centre with spectacular visuals by UK visual artist Joey Holder. 33 (as they seem to be known) created an ever shifting and driving electronic pulse for the dancefloor as Holder’s bio-synthetic animations morphed and shifted on the screen behind. The long day of driving had finally caught up with me, and without the energy to engage with the music we took our leave back to our accommodation to reserve some energy for day two. Under more energetic circumstances I would have dived head-first into this futuristic-organic meeting of sound and moving image.

Saturday came around and we made our way to the Dom Polski again. The bar had run out of Polish beer on Friday after an unexpected rush on the delicious and cheap offering. Extra staff and security were in place tonight, as more tickets had evidently been sold and The Dom Pokslki Centre filled with possibility three times the crowd from Friday.

Opening Saturday’s proceedings was Yirinda, featuring Butchulla songman Fred Leone and contrabassist/multi-instrumentalist Samuel Pankhurst. Yirinda wove First Nations songline storytelling with modern classical/ambient electronic music in a really beautiful and engaging way. Leone’s natural charisma captured the audience as he told the story of the songs he sang, letting us into the Culture and meaning being the music. Along with some interesting percussion, each song took us through a journey of Leone’s First Nations story and culture, extending outwards in a way that was incredibly generous and inclusive. A remarkable start to Unsound day two.

Berlin-based Peruvian duo Ale Hop & Laura Robles similarly combined traditional music from their culture processed through a modern lens. Alejandra Cárdenas (Ale Hop) sat to one side processing electric guitar through a small modular synth set up, while Laura Robles’ self-built electric cajón propelled the music using Peruvian traditional rhythms that were also being processed by Cárdenas’ rig. The result was a remarkably coherent collaboration. Robles takes to the mic occasionally to let us know that their work is traditionally for men in their culture, which somehow increases the power of the work. Towards the end of the set Cárdenas lifts her guitar to the sky in a moment of spiritual affirmation and defiance, somehow saying ‘I am here’ in a beautiful moment of transcendent joy. Another amazing Unsound discovery.

British weirdo The Caretaker (James Leyland Kirby) hit the stage with a flurry of energy. Kirby gave his best epic rock posture karaoke interpretation of a pitched up version of The Winner Takes it All, to a backdrop of information presented in slide form on the screen behind him, declaring things such as being the World Heavyweight Ambient Champion, all presented over footage of him running around on stage much like we were seeing in front of our eyes. The karaoke finished and Kirby casually strolled towards the large brown leather armchair in the centre of the stage, sat down, sipped the whisky that was on the table as The Caretaker presentation began. Kirby sat in the armchair for most of the performance, as some selected ambient works from his catalogue played, accompanied by some oozy animated visuals combined with scenes from The Shining amongst other things. There was an intermission, more karaoke and more chair sitting and whisky sipping. Audience reaction was varied, some were in fits of laughter, others tried to dance, and some were livid with anger. All in all, it was a very memorable performance that I enjoyed immensely and was one of the most punk things I have seen in some time.

Legendary Japanese artists Yamataka Eye, aka ∈Y∋, brought the tornado smashing through the venue vibes as they pummelled the crowd with a high energy/high BPM hyperactive set of absolute madness. Mind-melting visuals from Cosmic Lab founder C.O.L.O (Cosmic Oscillation Luminary Operator) barraged the audience, as people desperately tried to dance to the unrelenting cacophony of rhythm and sound. ∈Y∋ was like a kid who has taken a whole packet of dexys, switching through 100 TV stations a second, playing only Looney Tunes cartoons and machine gun sounds. In other words, it was intense and amazing.

The effortlessly cool Kim Gordon closed out the festival at Dom Polski Centre touring her most recent album The Collective. It was great to see Gordon onstage again, doing exactly as she pleased. Gordon’s new music is less noisy than her work with Sonic Youth and her collaboration with Bill Nace Body/Head, she seems to have found her weird-pop voice. The songs are very bass and drum forward, very hip hop/trap influenced and it is great to see Gordon exploring that side of her musical interests without the constraints of being part of a band. Gordon made The Collective without a band, and the band she has put together to tour were incredibly tight and full of energy. The mix started out quite muddy tonight, but after a few songs it settled in. Gordon oozes cool in a way that seems impossible, and in her 70s is still an inspiration to women and non-male identifying musicians and music lovers, proving that you can do your own thing your own way. Sometimes the world takes some time to catch up, and it pleased me greatly to see Kim still ruling after all these years. More power to her for years to come!

This ended my Unsound Adelaide 2024 adventure. The Club beckoned with more music, including a DJ set by Lee Gamble, but I was done, and had to get in the car to head back to Melbourne the next morning. My second Unsound Adelaide experience was once again filled with wonderful musical surprises, discovering new and amazing acts, all surrounded by a really positive and relaxed vibe. I will definitely be back, and I highly recommend making the effort to get there. You will probably be challenged, and definitely find some new music loves.

All photos courtesy of Saige Prime