Ekin Fil – Sleepwalkers (The Helen Scarsdale Agency)

We got our hands on ‘Sleepwalkers’, 7th work of Ekin Fil on The Helen Scarsdale Agency. A dreamy audio EP consisting of 5 tracks.

Eerie yet filled with an atmospheric feel, ‘Sonuna Kadar’ shows Ekin Fil’s voice with such a delicacy that it highlights the album’s level of detail in texture. ‘Stone Cold’ morphs in slow motion, like a vast glacial landscape throughout seasons. Its resonance submerges in the depths of this cinematic realm, from where her voice emerges in a fading echo.

With exquisite tonal layering, ‘Reflection’ goes deep, and Ekin’s singing turns into a chant, before a smooth yet intense drone carries the song until its end. ‘Sleepwalkers (Version 2)’ is our favourite in terms of sonic palette, here everything is oneiric, with melodic loops in decay that are full of details for a deep listening experience. There are hidden murmurs too, beautiful and vaporous like morning dew.

‘Gone, Gone’ is our pick in terms of time bending, the cathartic piece ends the album with a cleansing sound experience that had us reminiscing on some of the best ‘laptop’ abstract music from the early 2000’s.

On ‘Sleepwalkers’, the Turkish composer digs deeper into some of her previous ideas, and the unsettled state of existence between sleep and being awake is one of them. Here we can perceive something hidden and substantial. It takes a long process to form, and you can barely feel it for a short moment, then it’s gone. Like a vivid memory from a dream that we can only remember briefly when we wake up.