Kevin Purdy – Kevin Purdy (Soft)

For his seventh solo album Kevin Purdy felt it was time to add his first name not just to the album title, but also his artist name. For the artist formerly known as Purdy this feels somehow momentous, not necessarily in the sense that he is maturing as an artist, more so that he may think his music is and he wants to stand behind it front and centre fully committed.

You can understand why. Whilst over the years and various albums his music has moved between lush cinematic pop, to minimal ambience, and more than a few other diverse at times quite experimental locations, on his self titled seventh album it feels like he has arrived at a place where he was always destined to be. I’d call it a folky psychedelic kind of pop, and you can hear everything from the Byrds, to John Cale via Nick Drake all filtered through his sounds, yet as always it feels very distinctively him. It has such a warm, sweet head nodding feel. It’s a gentle warm embrace of an album. In fact during the opener ‘home away from home he practically declares it “I can’t wait to see me hold you, I can’t wait to feel you in my arms in my arms in my arms.”

The gestation of this album took some time, and he’s been working on these tunes on and off more or less since 2011. A multi instrumentalist, Purdy plays bass, electric and acoustic guitars, lap steel, keyboards, drums, percussion, harmonica, and glockenspiel as well as offering vocals. That said he’s also enlisted some help across a smattering of individual songs from some pretty heavy hitters such as fellow Sydneysiders Bobby Singh (tabla), Peter Hollo (cello), Amanda Stewart (vocals) and his cohort from his Geoff Kevin project, Geoff Towner (bass) and a few others.

Often there’s a really sweet summery feel to Purdy’s music, though occasionally there’s some darkness at the edges, or at the very least weirdness, such as ‘Sunlight Loves you’, where Penny Mcbride’s trumpet feels like a single sliver of sunlight on an otherwise dull overcast day. Perhaps it’s some kind of warning. He heads into more krautrock territory on ‘Rooms Full of Elephants’ with driving metronomic drums and all manner of strange sounds submerged in the mix. And he ends with another instrumental piece, a slow rock and roll stomp, with electric guitar, keys, and Paula Henderson’s deep textural baritone sax tearing things up. It feels a world away from the open folksy embrace of ‘home away from home’, yet it still feels playful, and weird, albeit with a darker edge. Ultimately though it all feels distinctively like Purdy, who’s seventh album is such a lovingly crafted psychedelic pop opus that it definitely deserves a Kevin in front of it.