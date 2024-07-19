Mat Schulz (Creative Director of Unsound): “A spirit of adventure or adventurous music”

From its early beginnings some 21 years ago in Krakow, Poland, Unsound Festival has grown to become one of the world’s most exciting and progressive experimental music festivals.

This year’s line up includes former Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon; British ambient musicianThe Caretaker (aka Leyland Kirby) in his first ever show in Australia; the visionary force behind BOREDOMS, Japan’s ∈Y∋ performing with C.O.L.O.; Australian collaboration Yirinda; Shanghai’s 33EMYBW; an Unsound commission with British artist Lee Gamble collaborating with Spanish choreographer/action artist Candela Capitán to bring his new album Models to the stage; Japanese multi-instrumentalist Eiko Ishibashi in partnership with Jim O’Rourke, renowned for his solo work, as well as collaborations with Gastr del Sol and Sonic Youth, to Smog, Wilco and Joanna Newsom; and Norwegian saxophonist and performance artist, Bendik Giske.

Cyclic caught up with Unsound’s Creative Director Mat Schulz, chatting to him from his base in Krakow to learn more about the festival and its beginnings in Adelaide.

Cyclic Defrost: What do you think keeps giving you momentum and drive for Unsound in its various global guises?

Mat Schulz:That’s a good question, it’s one I ask myself on a daily basis. Passion for music I suppose and also wanting to make a platform and place for putting on music, and a place that I think few other festivals put on in exactly the same way. We very much have a kind of risk-taking approach to the festival and I approach it as a kind of creative artwork in itself, I think this is the kind of thing that keeps me going. It’s not for commercial reasons let’s say it’s for different motivation. It’s connected with passion and continually wanting to try to push the boundaries of what a festival can be and find art that is music that does that as well.

Cyclic Defrost: Tell us about the curation process, it’s broad ranging what is going into that for you?

Mat Schulz: Unsound is always broad ranging, we’re always trying to connect different types of music. In Krakow it goes from very focused, demanding experimental music to left field club music and projects. For example this year we have an artist collaborating with a Krakowian orchestra. So It’s super broad ranging. At the same time we’re always looking for the interplays between different genres of music and when it comes to Unsound Adelaide, there are 5 artists or acts each night @ Dom Polski, so it goes for quite a long time.

When we’re programming we really think about what it’s going to be like to be there for that long and I’m a big believer in curating for contrast not just putting the same kind of music on together, but contrasting the type of music that still somehow fits and creates a spirit of adventure or adventurous music, but also considers the different things that connect these artists.

Contrast is also super important because it’s a long time to be there, if you’re hearing music that sounds the same all the time, you can switch off. However if you’re hearing something that is a different thing from the previous connection, you can keep listening. And with those nights, we also try to build in intensity and rhythm, in terms of kinds of shows, so we aren’t just always considering who is the biggest artist for example.

Cyclic Defrost: Why choose Adelaide for Unsound?

Mat Schulz: Both cities have lots of similarities. Krakow and Adelaide have lots of churches and both cities in a way are peripheral. Warsaw is the capital of Poland not Krakow and so it’s a peripheral city and definitely was when I started Unsound here, 21 years ago. It’s changed a lot over the years, Adelaide is also not necessarily the city you’d expect this festival to be.

Originally it was at the invitation of David Sefton who was the artistic director at Adelaide Festival and I wrote to all the festivals in Australia asking if anyone wanted to put on this show that we put on called: Solaris. It was a show that we commissioned with Ben Frost and Daniel Bjarnason who had written this alternate score for Solaris…

And no one wrote back except David and he also asked me about Unsound, which he’d seen I’d put in on New York and he had read about it in the New York Times and he had kept this article in his scrapbook of things and at the same time as Solaris he mentioned: “I know what Unsound is, so you should come and do Unsound as part of Adelaide Festival. So this was a surprising invitation, one that we took up. David is no longer there, it was a standalone event, so we began to work with the festival directors Rachael and Lee for Illuminate, and people now really believe in this idea of Unsound as part of Illuminate.

Cyclic Defrost: Tell us, what are your fave picks for Unsound?

Mat Schulz:I always find that question really hard to answer. But, I would say that the Saturday night lineup is as good as the Friday night of course, but that Saturday night lineup is as good as anything you’d get anywhere in the world. Yirinda; Ale Hop & Laura Robles present Agua Dulce then this trio of The Caretaker, Japan’s ∈Y∋ performing with C.O.L.O.; If that lineup was anywhere in any other Unsound event it would be a big deal.

