Watch the woozy disorientating clip for Connor D’Netto x Yvette Ofa Agapow’s ‘Material’

It’s just such strange dreamlike music, it sounds lethargic, possibly inebriated. It’s the work of Brisbane duo Connor D’Netto and Yvette Ofa Agapow, who prior to this project had never worked together. Their process though, on Material, their debut album is fascinating.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The preparation of the album also occurred over an extended period of time, with different pieces falling into their own places and tracks emerging at very disparate parts of the composition process. We would meet once every few weeks or so and both bring whatever we had been interested in musically at the time to share with each other, as well as stories and feelings from our separate busy lives. What has resulted is something of a sonic collage haunted by spectres of various traumas and transitional events that occurred in our lives during this time – each track, to us, seems audibly distinct yet is united by a sense of unnameable mourning and restlessness, even in its most ambient moments a poison seems to seep through the cracks.

MATERIAL, in essence, is a snapshot of two lives and artistic sensibilities converging in a shared space avoiding any semblance of clear narrative which we hope others can find their own pathway of meaning through.”

Material will be released on the 9th of August via Guide To Saints/Room40, you can find it here.