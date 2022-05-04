Watch Claire Deak’s gorgeous new video and support some important causes

This gorgeous work comes from forthcoming compilation, this time for US label Past Inside The Present. It was curated by Cynthia Bernard and features 23 women composers, working across instrumental/ ambient/ modern classical/ experimental. Proceeds from this release will be donated to the (US) not for profit organisation Sounds Of Saving and it will be released May 13th for mental health awareness month.

It’s the work of Australian multi-instrumentalist and composer Claire Deak who has predominantly worked in screen composition scoring animation, documentary, and television, though released a sublime collaboration The Old Capital with Tony Dupe on impressive US label Lost Tribe Sound in 2020. At the time we asked them to do a Cyclic Selects for us. You can read that here.

This is what she has to sat about it:

“Dampen The Waves grew out of a 17th century lament by baroque composer Francesca Caccini and a study I did to deliberately disappear her, just as she disappeared through history.”

And while we’re talking about Claire, I know the other day we posted the incredible Ryuichi Sakamoto and Illia Bondarenko piece from Headphone Commute’s second volume of their For Ukraine benefit compilation, but we’ve been listening to this collection some more and have been really taken with Claire’s beautiful contribution. So we thought we’d share it as well.

So yep she’s been pretty busy.

Video Footage Credits: Cleo Barnett, Kristie Chua, and Jess Lynch. Edited by R. Keane

Healing Together: A Compilation For Mental Health Recovery will be released by Past Inside the Present on the 13th of May. You can find it here. Proceeds for this one will be donated to Sounds Of Saving.

or Ukraine Vol,2 is out now via Headphone Commute. 100% of all the proceeds will be donated to International Rescue Committee (rescue.org) to support displaced children and families with vital supplies during the Crisis in UkraineYou can find it here.