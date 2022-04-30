Listen to Ryuichi Sakamoto’s collaboration with Ukrainian violinist Illia Bondarenko

This is something really special. Ryuichi Sakamoto collaborated with young Ukrainian violinist Illia Bondarenko who had a clip go viral at the outbreak of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In that clip Illia was playing in a bomb shelter (you can see that here), and now many violinists from various international orchestras have joined in harmony with him.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Sending files back and forth, the two produced the music, a touching cry for healing, and no war. Illia has been playing and uniting musicians from a bomb shelter in Ukraine, including a powerful violin flashmob where Ukrainian violinists were joined in harmony by top violinists across the world. 94 violinists from 29 countries.”

It comes from the second volume of “For Ukraine”, a benefit compilation of international artists, curated by Hollie Kenniff and presented by Headphone Commute. Volume 1 came out a little over a month ago and generated over $7000 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Vol 2. is a fascinating and diverse mix of musicians on this collection including our own Claire Deak, Rachel Grimes, Sachi Koboyashi, Anna Phoebe, Julianna Barwick, Sophie Hutchings, Heather Woods Broderick and Helios.

For Ukraine Vol,2 is out now via Headphone Commute. 100% of all the proceeds will be donated to International Rescue Committee (rescue.org) to support displaced children and families with vital supplies during the Crisis in UkraineYou can find it here.