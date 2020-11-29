Watch “New Rituals for Listening: My Thinking for Making Pandemic Art” a lecture from Professor Vanessa Tomlinson

This lecture titled: “New Rituals for Listening: My Thinking for Making Pandemic Art” was held on 26 November 2020 at the Ian Hanger Recital Hall at QCGU. Vanessa’s lecture examined the COVID-era’s impact on her own sound-based art making practice, looking at new rituals of listening, and using improvisation to connect during the pandemic. She uses live performance, improvisation, and collaboration to highlight her ideas, including Full Pink Moon, 84 pianos, the piano mill and collaborations with Erik Griswold and Peter Knight.

Tomlinson, a percussionist is probably best known as one half of the exploratory music outfit Clocked Out and her work has appeared on Innova, Etcetera, Jazzhead, Mode, Tzadik, Hathut and Clocked Out labels.In 2018 she released a solo album The Space Inside on Room40.