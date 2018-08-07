Listen to the premiere of Vanessa Tomlinson’s new album

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/the-space-inside">The Space Inside by Vanessa Tomlinson</a>

Room40‘s tape/digital imprint A Guide to Saints has announced the release of Vanessa Tomlinson’s new album The Space Inside. Tomlinson, a percussionist is probably best known as one half of the exploratory music outfit Clocked Out and her work has appeared on Innova, Etcetera, Jazzhead, Mode, Tzadik, Hathut and Clocked Out labels.

You can read our review of Clocked Out’s The Wide Alley here.

This is what the label has to say:

“Her work here is characterised by a deep focus and engagement with singular objects; specifically the concert bass drum and the tam tam. Each of her chosen instruments on this recording produce both audible and physical vibra-tions.”

The Space Inside is released on the 7th of September. You can find out more here.