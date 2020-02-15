Trending
Watch “Wait Till Mornin'” from the Mike Patton Anthony Pateras collaboration tētēma

This is the second album from the duo following their 2014 debut Geocidal. ‘Wait Till Mornin” is decidedly more pop than their debut. The video was directed by Melbourne-based filmmaker Sabina Maselli, and realised with a combination of hand-processed 16mm film and digital.

This is what their label has to say:

“Sculpted around isolation in the surveillance age; and although lofty/high-concept sounding, this is still an intensely fun and heavy listen. Necroscape synthesizes a lot of territory: odd-time rock, musique concrète, otherworld grooves, soul, industrial noise, microtonal psychoacoustics…”

Album lineup:
Will Guthrie:drums
Anthony Pateras: electronics/synthesizers
Mike Patton: voice
Erkki Veltheim: violin/mandolin

You can preorder here.

