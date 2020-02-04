Listen to Will Guthrie’s experiments with Gamelan on ‘Lit 1+2’ from his new album

Lit 1+2 is from Nist Nah, Australian percussionist Will Guthrie’s new album, released on Oren Ambarchi‘s Black Truffle label. It’s a suite of six percussion pieces primarily using the metallaphones, hand drums and gongs of the Gamelan ensembles of Indonesia. The music presented here is grounded in Guthrie’s travels in Indonesia and study of various forms of Gamelan music.

This is what he has to say:

“The music is works I have been working on for a long time, combining various elements of Gamelan (mainly Javanese) with other percussion and drums.”

If you don’t know Guthrie you can check out our review of his previous album People Pleaser here, and Sacree Obsession here.

You can find Nist Nah here.