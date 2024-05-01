Watch the haunting clip from pianist Matti Bye’s forthcoming album

Swedish pianist and composer Matti Bye. Matti is best known for his regular performances at various silent film festivals and screenings worldwide, where he performs solo and with artists such as Lau Nau. He has also collaborated with the likes of Anna von Hausswolff and created numerous scores for films TV, theatre and dance. Alongside these activities he has also released two solo albums, his forthcoming Capri Clouds is his third, a magical, haunting highly emotive neo classical work that is simultaneously stark and reflective.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Capri Clouds“, moves through the element of the air and further into space. A lone piano sounds, echoes – sometimes like a waltz. We have the sound of the wind with us and the sound of the sea below us as we fly, and above we hear the stars and planets spinning. A piano from the past, as if Satie met space – as if Spiritualized and Satie talked to each other across timeand space.These songs go straight to the heart and to the senses, and create images in your head. Stories from your own memory bank, as well as new visions – music to lean into, meditatively and hopefully longing.”

Capri Clouds will be released on the 10th of May 2024 via Denovali. You can find it here.