Watch the mesmerising new clip from Asher Tuil’s forthcoming album

Asher Tuil is an artist living and working in Wanskuck, Rhode Island. He works with electronic synthesis, found sounds and a variety of other sources. His most recent work released in January 2024 was a tribute to sound artist Steve Roden, a gentle melancholic work of beauty and depth. His forthcoming album Opus however is a little different, as this multilayered video suggests in the way it plays with light and texture. The composition itself is really fascinating, feeling less composed than stumbled upon, with a compositional structure that feels like it echoes the swells, the density and even ferocity of the natural world, with field recordings and electronics intersecting in fascinatingly and evocative new ways.

This is what he has to say about it:

“After many years of using loops in my compositions I have recently been trying to move away from that. For the past several months I have been working on compositions which are made by producing fragments of various materials which are then combined into a long form work. I’ve worked in a fragmentary way in the past but I’ve not previously taken the further step of editing those fragments to create one long composition with overlapping segments.

Working in this way has allowed me to find continuity within my process, while creating compositional forms which are quite different from anything in my previous body of work. Opus was composed using three elements which are layered throughout. One is a series of harmonic sections played on a synthesizer, another is a set of location recordings which were made while walking around my neighborhood over a number of days, and the final group are rhythmic motifs which were produced using filtered noise.”

Opus will be released via Room40 on the 19th of April 2024. You can find it here.