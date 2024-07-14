Jean-Luc Guionnet + Eric La Casa + Philip Samartzis + Dan Warburton – Parking (Swarming)

Site specific recordings are endlessly fascinating. Particularly where the location’s unique characteristics shape the compositional process. These particular recordings come from commercially operated car parks, fourteen years apart. There is something about these enclosed concrete spaces – ready made reverb containers that make so much sense. Sounds can bounce around in there and it sounds like we’re deeply submerged within a dream.

It’s the work of French saxophonist Jean-Luc Guionnet, British violinist and composer Dan Warburton, French sound artist Eric La Casa and Australian sound artist Philip Samartzis. Interesting the trio, minus Samartzis had previously released another site specific improvisatory work, Métro Pré Saint-Gervais in 2002, which saw them set up in the Paris metro station during the last two hours of service. Here they’ve found themselves in the heady days of 2007 in a parking garage located at the edge of Parc de la Villette, beneath the Cité de la Musique, in Paris. Whilst Guionnet and Warburton sparsely improvised on their instruments, La Casa and Samartzis recorded. No one seems particularly interested in musicality, dynamics or tempo, rather the duo go to pains to emphasise their interaction with their environment, utilising distance and space. There are scratches, scrapes, crashes the sounds of heavily reverberated dragging and extended techniques on their instruments. The saxophone in particular can sound like its coming from a whole different floor away, and seems to gather reverberations as it approaches. It’s immense and beautiful, with very little attack. That’s until there’s so much attack that it feels positively percussive. This instrument in particular feels coloured by the environment. It’s a work that blurs the boundaries between site specific improvisation and sound art due to their explicit desire to use the natural resonances of the garage.

The second pieces were recorded during lockdown and are a little more difficult to determine what exactly is going on. They retain the same desire of the first pieces to negotiate an interaction between the underground concrete environment and the musical. They were recorded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Parking rue de Maronites, Paris, and Victoria gardens car park, Melbourne. Without Warburton’s violin these pieces feel sparser, though perhaps to compensate there are more non instrumental sounds, such as the whirr of electronics, birds and car sounds. There’s also more repetition from Guionnet.

As I listen I repeatedly have to turn down the music just to check where the sounds are coming from, a plane noise (mine), or a car reversing (mine), piped classical music (them), car door slamming (them), dripping water (them) and it all just coalesces into a fascinating ear opening sonic experience. Their musical environment and recording techniques have clearly affected their sounds to the point where its like another instrument, while my listening environment, speaker configuration, volume dial, and open window affected my listening experience. That’s the beauty of this kind of deep listening experience it can never be the same twice.