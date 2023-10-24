Trending
Watch the snow capped forests of Bulgaria in Solbore's new work

Czech-Argentinean producer Solbore, offers the third single from his upcoming album Never Alone, Often Lonely, ‘Overlooked.’ It’s an immersive meditative work, the provides a real feeling of containment and calm. The clip, shot in Bulgaria, features the dance and movement of Emphis.

This is what he has to say about it:

“This was the song that really kicked off this project. It came to me after a period of instability and turbulence. The pandemic was in full swing, I’d just come out of a long-term relationship, and I wasn’t able to walk thanks to a knee injury – but I remember feeling at peace for the first time in a long while. I sat down and this track just flowed out of me over a two or three hour period.”

Never Alone, Often Lonely will be released November 3rd via Rainbow Bridge Records. You can find it here.

