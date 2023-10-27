Watch a Tarkovsky influenced clip for Carlos Ferreira’s evocative new work

Carlos Ferreira is an experimental Brazilian guitarist and composer. “Living A Metaphor” comes from Isolationism, his forthcoming album on AKP Recordings. It sees him using guitar, piano, clarinet, pipe organ, and field recordings to explore space and resonance. It’s pretty gentle and atmospheric stuff, particularly this piece, which while fragile and beguiling feels like it plugs into some kind of shared nostalgia.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Isolationism is a transitional album, the start of a new phase of what interests me. It uses space in a new way, not only as a ground for all of the development and decay of the resonances to be heard, but also as its own expressive arrangement.”

This video was created by Minh Pham, and this is what they have to say about it:

“It’s hard to not want to slow down and really ease into the moment when you’re listening to this song and I wanted to translate that visually. Listening to the track really gives you space to sit and absorb or project whatever is happening internally. We bonded over a mutual love of Tarkovsky and his own way of interpreting time and space which really resonated with this song. It was a perfect opportunity to slow down and shoot on film and frame shots with a limited amount to work with.”

Isolationism is out today via AKP Recordings. You can find it here.

