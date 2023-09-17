Watch the potentially seizure inducing clip from Sow Discord’s abrasive new album

Firstly a WARNING: the following video contains bright flashing imagery that may trigger seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sow Discord is Melbourne/Naarm-based electronic artist David Coen, who aside from two dark industrial electronic solo albums, also contributes electronics and percussion to abrasive doom sludge outfit and Melbourne institution Whitehorse. He has also remixed the likes of The Body, My Disco, Intensive Care, Vacuum and Ploughshare.

‘Scale II’ is pretty bleak going, combining elements of Melbourne Town Hall’s Grand Organ with manipulated field recordings, samples and electronics. This piece, despite its initial abrasive explosions of sound, quickly settles into a narcotic groove, and beneath the static and abused electrics you can hear the church organ like tone – or at least maybe you can convince yourself you can. It comes from his forthcoming third album, Scale II.

This is what they have to say about it:

“The result is an immersive journey through extremities of dark psychedelia, doom, avant hip hop, deconstructed techno and harsh noise. Sow Discord creates a unique apocalyptic vision on this groundbreaking hybrid release.”

Scale II will be released on the 20th of October 2023 via Heavy Machinery Records. You can find it here.

https://sowdiscord.bandcamp.com/album/scale-ii