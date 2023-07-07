Watch UK trumpeter Matthew Halsall’s sublime new work

‘Calder Shapes’ comes from Manchester-based trumpeter, bandleader and composer Matthew Halsall. It comes from his forthcoming ninth album An Ever Changing View, which sees him channelling electronica via spiritual jazz. It’s really quite meditative.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Matthew Halsall has never seen himself as part of any one sound or scene: he builds his own sonic universe instead. Over the course of 15 years and eight albums, he’s become a vital voice in instrumental music, with his lithe and limitless blends of jazz, electronica, global and spiritual jazz influences. By now, his style is unmistakable: a certain lightness of touch; a warm glow; waves that lap and birds that sing; it’s deeply meditative music, in tune with nature, that nourishes as much as it galvanises.”

An Ever Changing View is out on the 8th of September 2023 via Gondwana Records. You can find it here.