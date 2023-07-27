Watch the hypnotic new piece from Shackleton, Zimpel and Belmannu

Well this is unexpected. UK artist Sam Shackleton continues his collaboration with Polish woodwind maestro Wacław Zimpel after 2020’s Primal Forms album, with a new work featuring South Indian vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu. The washed out hypnotic ‘Ocean Lies Between Us’ is our first taste of their forthcoming In The Cell Of Dreams album. It’s safe to say we’re pretty excited by this development.

This is what they have to say about it:

‘In the Cell of Dreams’ sees Shackleton / Zimpel link up with one of Carnatic music’s greatest emerging young vocal talents, Siddhartha Belmannu, to deliver an album which is equal parts both a meditative exercise and an urge to transcend. It raises themes of the acceptance of our mortality as well as the joyous celebration of living.

In The Cell Of Dreams will be released via !K7 offshoot, 7K! on September 8th. You can find out more here.