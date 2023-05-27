Ital Tek – Timeproof (Planet Mu)

Alan Myson, aka Ital Tek, has built up an enviable discography over the past 15 years or so. Moving from bone-rattling, dubstep, through bouncy, beat-scene influences, to the lumbering juggernauts of his more recent work. But regardless of where the music lands on the rhythmic spectrum, Myson’s penchant for creating atmosphere and his keen ear for melody is always present.

Timeproof is the latest outing from Ital Tek, and while it shares a similar sonic palette to its predecessor, 2020’s Outland, the album eschews the big, monolithic beats of Outland’s first act, preferring to mine the deeper seams of its sci-fi soundscapes. This doesn’t mean the album lacks rhythm, instead it is used to underpin the music rather than carry it.

Being his first full-length since the pandemic one can’t help but imagine this music scoring some post-collapse future of stark, ravaged landscapes and an overarching sense of melancholy as to what comes next. Comparisons have been made to Vangelis’ Blade Runner soundtrack or modern artists such as Kuedo, and Timeproof certainly slips nicely into this lineage but where Kuedo’s music is more concerned with nostalgia, Ital Tek’s is undoubtedly modern; eyes fixed firmly ahead rather than in the rear-view.

As with all Ital Tek albums, particularly the more recent ones, Myson builds richly textured worlds and invites the listener to explore his creation. And although they may not be easy to inhabit…. these days what is?