Watch Tamikrest’s live performance at Meeniyan Town Hall from late last year

Tamikrest in tamasheq language means junction, connection, knot, coalition. The group members come from different horizons (Mali, Niger, Algeria and France). They toured Australia in October as a three piece and played at Meeniyan town hall. If you don’t know Meeniyan is about an hour and a half east of Melbourne. This is an excerpt from that performance.

We’re big fans of their desert blues sound, and reviewed a couple of their previous albums, 2013’s Chatma which you can see here, and 2012’s Toumastin which you can see here.