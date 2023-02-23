Watch Megan Alice Clune’s clip for ‘2012’ from her intimate new album.

Megan Alice Clune is a musician, composer and artist. Her work considers aspects of music, technology, the body and temporality. She is the founding member of the Alaska Orchestra, and has presented work and undertaken residencies across Australia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival (MA), Next Wave Festival, Underbelly Arts Festival, Performa 15 (NYC) and VividLIVE at the Sydney Opera House.

We were really quite mesmerised by her 2021 Room40 album If You Do, and you can read our review here. At the time we asked her to do a Cyclic Selects for us which you can see here.

This piece, “2012” comes from her forthcoming album Furtive Glances, a series of gentle contemplative improvisations recorded over the last decade that she never intended to be heard by others. We’re glad she unearthed them because there’s something remarkably intimate, endearing but also free about them.

This is what Megan has to say about the album:

“Furtive Glances is comprised of voice memo recordings of piano improvisations made between things: while waiting for students or as a warm-up to writing other music. Thinking through an idea, mostly; developing the harmony and melody, and watching the music unfold in my hands in front of me.”

Furtive Glances is released on the 25th of February via Room40. You can find it here.