Watch scenes of Melbourne street life via a new clip from Lena Douglas

Lena Douglas is a composer, pianist and vocalist known for her work with electro-pop band Tetrahedra, chamber art-rock 7-piece Tulalah, and as the co-founder of gender equality initiative YoWo Music.

She’s recently released her debut solo album Friends of the Future, and this clip created by filmmaker Harry Quinlan uses flashing images of everyday life in Melbourne that combines seamlessly with the flowing felty piano arpeggios of the piece to remind us of the beauty in ordinary life.

Lena has recently moved to Stockholm, closer to where her inspiration for part of this track originated.

This is what she has to say about it:

“the piano arpeggios in this track reminded me of a piece by the Swedish jazz pianist Esbjörn Svensson, so I called it ‘Esb’ after him”.

Makes sense.

You can find Friends of the Future here.