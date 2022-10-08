Trending
Watch Hamburg trio Cloud Management perform live

Cloud Management’s self titled debut has been a favourite here at Cyclic-Defrost-by-the-river. As the Melbourne winter fades and we enter spring, it is one of far too many excellent new releases that has overflowed our inboxes. The album’s seven tracks slowly unfurl like a fern in the warm sun, with an ever zooming fractal of detail.

Recalling the heyday of German kosmiche in the early 1970s but with a grittier percussive backing, Cloud Management’s debut is out December 2 on Leipzig label Altin Village & Mine. But until then, check this performance of the tracks Zielgroup and Cosmoposition.

