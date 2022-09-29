Watch the haunting new piece from Australian clarinetist Aviva Endean

Aviva Endean is an Australian composer and clarinetist, who utilises some incredible techniques with her instrument of choice. Working across multiple disciplines, including experimental and improvised music, new chamber music, and theatre scores, her music is highly textural, exploring

She released her debut solo album cinder : ember : ashes, in 2018 via Norwegian label SOFA, and Room40 have just announced its follow up, Moths And Stars which further expands her unique approach to improvised textures, tones and feedback. Utilising close mics, various sonic spaces, recording from a Leslie amp, and weaving in field recordings and multiple layers of sound, she’s created a fascinating, quite beguiling sonic world where the recording process became an extension of the instrument.

This is what she has to say about it:

“Coming from a background as a performer and clarinet player, the opportunity to record my own music opened up a whole new context to think about music. Sounds are freed from being con- fined to one place, one time, or even one perspective. I wanted the recording to have a right-up- in-your-ear kind of intimacy – so close, that you could hear the beating of a moth’s wing, but I also wanted the listener to experience the expansiveness of the recorded space, like the vast night sky.”

Moths and Stars will be released via Room40 on the 25th of November 2022. You can find it here.

