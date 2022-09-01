Watch ‘1993’ from J.WLSN’s forthcoming Room40 album

1993 was written and recorded on Gadigal land in Sydney, Australia during the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. Like most work during lockdown it is something of a rumination on connection, albeit an abstract one. It comes from about four hours of improvised music, created when the kids went to bed with a small Serge modular synthesiser, an upright piano, a cassette dictaphone, tape loops, an electric guitar and a variety of effects pedals, samplers and looping devices. The results have been condensed into a pretty incredible singular 40-minute edition by Lawrence English.

This is what they have to say about it:

“On a walk with my partner, my son Rowland discovered a few random audio cassettes on the side of the road. His awareness of my music love, the cassette form, and his own love of music meant they returned home with him. It was a random assortment of Elton John, Icehouse and some other 80’s pop icons. Having never made a tape loop and with all the time in the world, Rowland and I started to dismantle the cassettes with a view to making some loops. It was cathartic and a great craft project to undertake with him. We made a range of cassette loops that we recorded over which eventually formed the basis of many of the tracks on this album.”

1993 will be released via Room40 on the 11th of November. You can find it here.