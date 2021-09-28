Watch Geoff Towner and Kevin Purdy’s debut single

‘Thank You For Your Help’ is the first taste of a collaboration between Sydney artists Geoff Towner (El Mopa/ Decoder Ring) and Kevin Purdy (Tooth). Predominantly vocal based, the music possesses a feel that harks back to the likes of 70’s psychedelic folk with its melodic vocals and grand sonic vistas.

We’ve been big fans of Purdy’s music for years dating back to him time in Tooth, though also through his really unique solo albums, you can read our reviews for 2017’s In Transit here and 2015’s Body Variations here.

The duo play guitars, bass, keys, drums, glockenspeil and melodica, though have brought in guests of the calibre of Jim Denley (saxophone & flute), Christian Houllemare (bass), Peter Hollo (cello), Penny McBride (trumpet), and Yasmin Percy (vocals).

this is what they have to say about it:

“an album drenched in a warm melancholy, is a rich and powerful collaborative musical journey that that draws a line from CAN, Robert Wyatt and the Canterbury sound through to modern day sonic adventurers such as Grandaddy and Califone – all the while exploring the endless possibilities of composition and songcraft.”

Avoidance is out on the 8th of October via Soft Records. You can find it here.