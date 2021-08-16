Watch a Lucy Cliche show as “Loose-y Crunché” in amongst her potted plants

This was for the Oxtail Recordings stream last Saturday night, to launch the Undercurrents tape which features work from the likes of Lawrence English, Del Lumanta, Alexandra Spence, and Raven amongst numerous others. It’s a pretty amazing compilation. You can find it here.

If you dont know Lucy Cliche (Naked On The Vague and Half High amongst other projects), you can check out our review of 2015’s Drain Down here and the subsequent album launch here. She’s a Sydney based artist who operate in the murky intersection between electro, techno and industrial music, and here we see the journey to get there. It’s pretty amazing stuff.

You can find Lucy Cliche’s music here.