Watch the Bug’s moody new collaboration with Dis Fig from their forthcoming album

Cyclic favourite The Bug aka Kevin Richard Martin has teamed up with Berlin based, American producer/vocalist, Dis Fig aka Felicia Chen for a new album In Blue on Hyperdub. This is our first taste of it. They refer to their music as ’Tunnel Sound,’ a naroleptic dubbed out approach that slightly reminiscent of his King Midas Sound project.

If you don’t know Martin you can check out our 3 part interview with him here.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Mixed entirely during lockdown in Kevin’s new Brussels home, the sense of claustro-fear, escapism and tension is palpable. And with the bewitching croon of Dis Fig, directing the flow, carnality and violence merge under the turbulent, cinematic surface of this hypnotically addictive album.”

In Blue is released on CD & digital November 20th and on vinyl December 18th on Hyperdub. You can find it here.