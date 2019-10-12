Charlotte Bendiks – Hjemme Erotic / Bon-Sexy (Accidental Jnr)

Tromsø, Norway based DJ and electronic producer Charlotte Bendiks has spent the last seven years releasing tracks on labels including Comeme and Mental Overdrive’s Love OD imprint, as well as collaborating with the likes of Coma and Lena Willikens.

This latest 12” ‘Hjemme Erotic / Bon-Sexy’ offers up her debut release for Matthew Herbert’s Accidental Jnr label and collects together two new tracks that lean distinctly towards stripped-back yet deeply textured techno.

On the A-side, ‘Hjemme Erotic’ opens things with a raw production style that evokes visions of hands working on drum machines as muted 4/4 kickdrums and fluttering percussion fills are gradually overtaken by a forest of dubbed-out breathing samples, the fractured whispered tones bleeding out into a wash of stereo as juddering cut-up female vocals flicker through the mix.

While the aforementioned track certainly carries plenty of eerie yet sensuous early-hours atmosphere, I personally found B-side ‘Bon-Sexy’ to be the real treat here, its fusion of rigid, electro-laced rhythms, ominous whirring ambience and eerily cycling metallic tones taking things straight down into the heart of darkness, to spectacular and visceral effect. Another characteristically strong 12” from the always reliable Accidental Jnr label.