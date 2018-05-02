Watch the premiere of “Sunk Cost” by Moon Zero

The haunting ‘Sunk Coast’ comes from the album Relationships Between Inner & Outer Space (Denovali Records), that was released in November 2017.

His label calls it “churning celestial chaos, built painstakingly from detuned instruments, mono synths, field recordings and tape loops,” which “is then meticulously ordered in the editing room.”

There’s no denying that this hypnotic melancholic noise is truly something unique and special. Denovali are really on a roll lately with some incredible releases from Terminal Sound System, Nadia Struiwigh, and Prairie. Click on their names to read our reviews.

You can find Moon Zero here.